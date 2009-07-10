New York’s next target: Andre Miller

Stop me when this sounds familiar: The Knicks are putting together a decent fantasy basketball roster, without a thought to how it might actually work on the court.
That was supposed to be Isiah Thomas‘ problem, but apparently things haven’t changed much under the new regime. Donnie Walsh has done a decent job in the Draft: Jordan Hill was the right pick considering who was left on the board, and it’s not like Walsh knew Danilo Gallinari would injure his back while signing his contract. But in free agency, it seems the Knicks are going after random “name” targets — and the dart board they’re using just happens to be the 2005 NBA All-Star ballot.
First, New York went after Jason Kidd, and lately it’s been Grant Hill. Now, according to the New York Daily News, the next name on the wish list is Andre Miller.
‘Dre and the Sixers have hit a snag in contract negotiations; He wants a three-year deal, while Philly is thinking more like one. At the beginning of free agency it was reported Miller also wanted $10M a year, but he seems to have come down from that number. Either way, considering the Sixers did use their first-round draft pick on point guard Jrue Holiday, they (at least on paper) don’t need Miller on his terms.
Enter the Knicks. They offered Kidd a three-year $18M deal, and Miller (33) is younger than Kidd (36), so there’s no reason New York wouldn’t meet what he’s looking for if they don’t land Hill. Can Miller still play? No question. After averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 assists without missing a game last season, and was arguably Philly’s best player in the postseason (21.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg).
But does Miller’s style really fit with what Mike D’Antoni is doing? Not that the Knicks couldn’t use some level-headed and efficient floor leadership in their lives, but what happens when D’Antoni goes Al Davis and keeps pushing ‘Dre to keep the pace at a sprint, and ‘Dre just doesn’t have the wheels?
The evil empire is back. Oops, i meant the feeble empire.
Dre and D’Antoni don’t mix like two dicks and no chick, the Knicks will find them selves in some serious shit. Holla!! lol
Grant Hill’s thought process, classic…
um the reason they want miller is cuz he is a pg da will give the rock to others, which is a key part to dantoni’s system. and it gives them some1 who could run a half court set instead of watching nate and harrington dribble out the clock. plus i think miller wont be run into the ground as they have duhon who could come off the bench
CAVEAT: SWP representative in da buildin’ : 56TH AND ELMWOOD, Southwest Philadelphia USA and I say:
Andre Miller – dependable, productive, good Assist2TO ratio…but his game is not dynamic.
It makes sense. He brings stability so he wants stability in the form of a 3 yr contract – lengthy in NBA terms. You can’t blame him. But anytime your starting point guard becomes a YOUTUBE SENSATION for all
of the wrong reasons, maybe it’s a reason 6ers’ management and Miller’s agent are unable to find a middle ground.
However, more and more teams are employing not one but two explosive,combo-ish guards in the backcourt. Hence the YOUTUBE SENSATION…
To top it off, once an out-of-shape, maybe washed-up rapper is citing your name in not so glowing terms, it’s probably not a good thing – especially when your “adversaries” (6ers’ management) possess TWO
LEGITIMATE STUDS in JRUE and LOU.
With that said…
Top 5 Unofficial Reasons Why Andre Miller Won’t Get His Way
5: Miller is a 21% 3-FG shooter.
4: In his 2009 LP “Crime Pays,” Cam’ron – says in a verse —
“You like Andre Miller, got a basic game.”
3: 08-09′ season : Jamal Crawford, bonafide journeyman (kind of like Andre) crosses ‘Dre (he obviously lost his balance) then proceeds to drain a jumper.
2: 2009 Playoffs: Rafer “Skip to my Lou” Alston crosses ‘Dre (he stumbles and eventually had to place his hand on the floor so he wouldn’t fall down)…oh yeah, Skip scores.
1: Derrick Rose, 2009 ROY, executes a VERY WICKED crossover on ‘Dre, leaving the latter on his bum, and that was after the rookie blocked ‘Dre’s shot from earlier.
the knicks look like they are just being used as a ‘bargaining chip’ by free agents so they can get their old team to re-up and get the contract they want. like kidd with dallas, and just what grant hill did to the suns.