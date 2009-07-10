New York’s next target: Andre Miller

Stop me when this sounds familiar: The Knicks are putting together a decent fantasy basketball roster, without a thought to how it might actually work on the court.

That was supposed to be Isiah Thomas‘ problem, but apparently things haven’t changed much under the new regime. Donnie Walsh has done a decent job in the Draft: Jordan Hill was the right pick considering who was left on the board, and it’s not like Walsh knew Danilo Gallinari would injure his back while signing his contract. But in free agency, it seems the Knicks are going after random “name” targets — and the dart board they’re using just happens to be the 2005 NBA All-Star ballot.

First, New York went after Jason Kidd, and lately it’s been Grant Hill. Now, according to the New York Daily News, the next name on the wish list is Andre Miller.

‘Dre and the Sixers have hit a snag in contract negotiations; He wants a three-year deal, while Philly is thinking more like one. At the beginning of free agency it was reported Miller also wanted $10M a year, but he seems to have come down from that number. Either way, considering the Sixers did use their first-round draft pick on point guard Jrue Holiday, they (at least on paper) don’t need Miller on his terms.

Enter the Knicks. They offered Kidd a three-year $18M deal, and Miller (33) is younger than Kidd (36), so there’s no reason New York wouldn’t meet what he’s looking for if they don’t land Hill. Can Miller still play? No question. After averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 assists without missing a game last season, and was arguably Philly’s best player in the postseason (21.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg).

But does Miller’s style really fit with what Mike D’Antoni is doing? Not that the Knicks couldn’t use some level-headed and efficient floor leadership in their lives, but what happens when D’Antoni goes Al Davis and keeps pushing ‘Dre to keep the pace at a sprint, and ‘Dre just doesn’t have the wheels?