The wheeling and dealing that the Brooklyn Nets have done in the last day has sure made it look like they’re prioritizing a rebuild. That means everyone on the roster’s future is in question to one extent or another, whether they are already under contract or are slated to hit free agency this summer.

Nic Claxton fell into the latter camp, as the athletic big man was slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Instead, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Claxton and the Nets agreed to a new deal that will keep him from hitting the open market, as he’s slated to return to Brooklyn on a 4-year deal worth $100 million.

Nic Claxton is nearing plans to sign a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. $96 million guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/UNjKFfJAQm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024

The 31st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton has turned into a rock solid big man during his time in Brooklyn. Last season was his best as a pro, as he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field.

With Mikal Bridges in Manhattan now and a few of the older players on the team’s roster being appealing to teams throughout the league, it would make sense if the Nets start making moves and prioritizing young players. And if they end up doing that, it’s safe to say that Claxton will be part of whatever they’re building.