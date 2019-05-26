Getty Image

Raptors coach Nick Nurse is on his way to becoming a Canadian legend. He might be from Iowa, but he’s the first person in history to coach a Canadian team in the NBA Finals. The Raptors defeating the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals sent Toronto into a frenzy and gave a team that’s been defined by playoff disappointment a new chapter in their franchise history. It’s also giving Nurse more opportunities in the country he’s currently coaching in.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Nurse is currently Canada Basketball’s top choice to coach the team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup taking place this summer. As Canadian basketball grows, Nurse could gain the role of being the person that oversees the national team as its head coach, much like Gregg Popovich with USA Basketball.