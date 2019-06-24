Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors are going to party all summer, and right now it seems no one is having more fun with a championship than Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Forget about the uncertain future of Kawhi Leonard or whether the Raptors can recreate the magic of their title run in the future. Right now, the title is Toronto’s and there’s some rocking out to do.

One of the quirks of a Canadian team winning it all is that they celebrate in some ways that most Americans may not understand as significant. But getting to jam with The Arkells is a pretty cool perk for Raptors coach Nick Nurse. The band is huge in Canada — and American cities within radio waves of the CN Tower in Toronto — which is why it was a pretty big deal that The Arkells brought Nurse out to play while they hosted a sold out show in Toronto on Saturday night.

Lead singer Max Kerman, who’s a big Raptors fan and was spotted at some NBA Finals games in Toronto, introduced the head coach, who came out wearing a slick Arkells ‘Touring Band’ jacket. They then let him play guitar while the band did a cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,’ which has been a staple at Arkells shows recently.