Nik Stauskas was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft but, with few exceptions, the former Michigan standout has operated in anonymous fashion during his professional career. The 6’6 guard appeared for three teams in his first four NBA seasons and, prior to the 2018-19 campaign, Stauskas inked a deal with a fourth squad in the Portland Trail Blazers.

Though the 25 year old did not appear right away in the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stauskas made an immediate impact upon coming into the game. The reserve wing entered the game at the 2:18 mark of the first quarter and, over the next five minutes and 27 seconds, Stauskas exploded for 16 points while knocking down his first six shots from the floor.