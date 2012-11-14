Houston, the Space City, will get an aptly named Foam for the NBA All-Star game it hosts Feb. 17. Just announced this week, though, is when sneakerheads everywhere can grab a pair. On Feb. 9, the Nike Air Foamposite One “Fighter Jet” drops in retailers, bringing the much-discussed camo upper with the clear, ice sole to greater public. Hit the jump for more photos.

The “Fighter Jets” will retails for $220, via NikeBlog and Sneaker News.

Will you cop?

