Nike Air Max LeBron VII – New Colorways

Ever since I was out in Akron for the launch, the Nike Air Max LeBron VII has been creating quite a buzz around the world. While the shoe is set to officially release in October, the More Than A Game tour has been dropping limited edition versions in cities around the world. But for those of you that couldn’t get your hands on a pair of those, here are some releases that will be dropping throughout the NBA season.

I’m really feeling the Red Carpet LeBron VII. Which is your favorite pair?

Source: Kix and the City

