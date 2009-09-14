Nike Air Max LeBron VII – New Colorways

Ever since I was out in Akron for the launch, the Nike Air Max LeBron VII has been creating quite a buzz around the world. While the shoe is set to officially release in October, the More Than A Game tour has been dropping limited edition versions in cities around the world. But for those of you that couldn’t get your hands on a pair of those, here are some releases that will be dropping throughout the NBA season.
I’m really feeling the Red Carpet LeBron VII. Which is your favorite pair?
Source: Kix and the City
FIRST! I think i like that neon green
Agreed the green ones are sweet. Also digging the Stealth black and White with the glossy red.
i switched to zk4 last yr but looks like the first 2 pairs are a sure cop.
The greens will go nice next to the altitude 13’s.
Greens would go nice next to my neon Jordan Q4 trainers. Any info on if those will be a general release?
Im really liking the black, white with the gold boarders. those are sick!
Hella weak!
The Neon Green and Blacks are Hype