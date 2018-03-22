Nike Officially Unveiled The Kobe A.D. NXT 360

Nike

Those that watched Wednesday night’s Raptors-Cavs game might have noticed something special on the court. No, not Toronto’s 79 points in the first half. No, not LeBron James’ absurd 35 points and 17 assists with zero turnovers.

I’m talking about what was on DeMar DeRozan’s feet in the thrilling 132-129 Cavs win over the Raptors. DeRozan debuted the newest edition of Nike’s Kobe signature series, the Kobe A.D. NXT 360, in the loss in Cleveland. Shortly after DeRozan showed off the shoe on the NBA court, Nike dropped the first official images of the new sneaker.

The Kobe A.D. NXT 360 is a return to a low-top after the first Kobe A.D. was a mid-top sneaker. It features a similar profile to the Kobe 11, but with some updated shoe technology.