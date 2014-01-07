Nike Unveils Detailed Look At Kobe Prelude VI

After giving detailed looks at the first five shoes in the collection, today, Nike introduced the Kobe Prelude VI, a sneaker that’ll release this Saturday, Jan. 11, in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China. Featuring the snake scales of Kobe Bryant‘s alter ego, the Black Mamba, this shoe celebrates Bryant’s most important All-Star Game ever, and the MVP he won there in L.A. in 2011.

Along with an artistic collage that includes stars, sharks, and other sea wildlife inspired by Southern California, the Prelude VI also has a scaly upper with distinct polyurethane “islands” that can increase and decrease throughout the sneaker, all depending on the amount of durability and protection needed in that area.

The Prelude Pack features all eight of Bryant’s signature shoes, bringing together his iconic moments with intricate art movements to create some truly unique colorways. Check out the video below, as well as some detailed images.

