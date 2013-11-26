Nike Unveils First Look At KD VI “Precision Timing” Colorway

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
11.26.13 5 years ago

Kevin Durant‘s game is precise, all the way down to analyzing which areas of the floor he shoots his highest percentages. It’s only necessary that one of the colorways of the Nike KD VI should feature that same attention to detail.

The upcoming “Precision Timing” colorway was inspired by the craftsmanship of a wristwatch and features reflective radial machining lines on the upper, mimicking the look of a traditional watch. From there, the main metallic gold and silver colorways help symbolize the connection with clockwork while the Swoosh and KD logo are show micro machining marks. And the secret logo on the tongue hides the numbers “35” and “6.”

This colorway will release in limited quantities on Dec. 7 at select retail locations and Nike.com. Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

