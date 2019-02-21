ESPN

The basketball world, both those that follow the college game and the NBA game, held its collective breath on Wednesday night when Zion Williamson went down with a knee injury 30 seconds into North Carolina-Duke.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft had his left foot rip completely through his Nike PG 2.5 as he planted, causing him to slip and fall awkwardly, injuring his right knee in the process. Williamson would go to the back and not return for the game, but afterwards, coach Mike Krzyzewski offered the positive update of noting it was just a mild sprain.

It was one of the most bizarre things you’ll see on a basketball court, as Zion’s shoe exploded from the stress he put on it, and there was immediate discussion of what this meant for Nike to have their shoe tear open on such a prominent player. We won’t know if there are any long-term ramifications for the brand, but it seems far more like a freak accident than an indictment of their product given how many basketball players wear their sneakers and how rare it is for this to happen.