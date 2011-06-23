Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011

06.23.11 7 years ago 2 Comments
The Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 lets athletes take every advantage on the court and hold nothing back. Its lightweight construction, confidence-inspiring lockdown support and excellent breathability offer precision control for quickness and speed capable of leaving opponents frozen, stunned and whimpering quietly in expanding puddles of demoralized sweat. Opponents will learn to fear its next ankle-breaking crossover or pay the price.

After observing the extreme wear-and-tear on footwear on the blacktop basketball courts of China in 2009, the Nike design team employed the new innovation to create a breathable, stable and resilient basketball shoe called the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse. Hyperfuse construction creates a durable composite material composed of three layers: one for stability, one for breathability and the third for durability. All three layers are fused together using heat and pressure to create a level of precision unattainable via traditional cut-and-sew methods.

Hyperfuse construction made a strong statement in basketball and has been adopted in running, training and sportswear. These styles feature a unibody design resulting in lightweight, breathable footwear that minimizes seams that can wear on an athlete’s foot. In its second generation, at 12.5 ounces in a men’s size 9, the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011 basketball shoe minimizes bulky weight while featuring optimal breathability and comfort. New mesh zones, a midsole wrap and a reinforced collar uphold Nike Basketball’s design mandate to maximize superior performance innovations.

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook, known for standout quickness and speed, will lead the roster of Nike athletes wearing the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse 2011.

And now for the other colorway…

