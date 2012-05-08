Nike Zoom Kobe VII ‘Strawberry Poison Dart Frog’

is an animal on the court, so it only suits him that this year’s sneaker – the Nike Zoom Kobe VII – has had an array of animal-themed versions release. We’ve seen sneakers representing wolves, sharks, cheetahs and snakes, fitting for the NBA’s Black Mamba. Now, the “Poison Dart Frog” returns yet again with the third different frog-related color scheme, and this one is easily the best.

This sneaker is meant to mimic the strawberry poison dart frog with it’s colorful and exotic red upper as well as a royal blue midsole.

They are available now at SoleAwesome.com for $229.99, but hurry. They’re only a few sizes left.

via SneakerFreaker

