Nike Zoom Kobe VII ‘Strawberry Poison Dart Frog’

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
05.08.12 6 years ago
Kobe is an animal on the court, so it only suits him that this year’s sneaker – the Nike Zoom Kobe VII – has had an array of animal-themed versions release. We’ve seen sneakers representing wolves, sharks, cheetahs and snakes, fitting for the NBA’s Black Mamba. Now, the “Poison Dart Frog” returns yet again with the third different frog-related color scheme, and this one is easily the best.

This sneaker is meant to mimic the strawberry poison dart frog with it’s colorful and exotic red upper as well as a royal blue midsole.

They are available now at SoleAwesome.com for $229.99, but hurry. They’re only a few sizes left.

via SneakerFreaker

Hit page 2 to check out the heel and sole…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTNIKENike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VIINike Zoom Kobe VII "Strawberry Poison Dart Frog"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP