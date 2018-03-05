Nikola Jokic Is Already One Of The Greatest Passing Big Men In NBA History

Nikola Jokic is coming off of the best month of his young career. In the 10 games the Nuggets played in February, the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft averaged close to a triple-double with 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game on 55.6 percent shooting from the field and 56.3 percent shooting from the perimeter. The Nuggets won seven of those 10 games, giving them a slight advantage over the Clippers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

That stretch bumped Jokic’s season averages to 16.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. While there isn’t another center currently putting up those numbers — DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t far behind before he suffered a season-ending injury in January — the assists should stand out because it would be the most a center has averaged in a single season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68. The closest anyone has come in the last 35 years is Joakim Noah, who dished out 5.4 assists per game in the 2013-14 season.

To highlight just how good the Serbian star is at moving the ball, let’s take a closer look at how Jokic generates his assists to get a better understanding of what makes him one of the best passing big men the NBA has ever seen.

