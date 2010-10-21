Now The NBA Can Review Just About Anything

Back in May, Dime’s Adam Flomenbaum wrote a great piece titled “The Scope Of Instant Replay Must Be Broadened.” Well, it appears they’ve listened. While the NBA first instituted instant replay prior to the 2002-03 season to review last second shots and fouls at the end of each period, the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved several modifications to the instant replay rules today that will go into effect for the upcoming 2010-11 season. Instant replay may now be used:

– During the last two minutes of regulation and the entire duration of any overtime period, to determine whether the ball touched the rim and thus whether the shot clock should be adjusted.

– During the last two minutes of regulation play and the entire duration of any overtime period, to determine which of two players on opposing teams caused the ball to become out-of-bounds. This modification expanded the previous rule to include the entirety of an overtime period instead of just the last two minutes of an overtime period.

– During a replay review of an out-of-bounds call, to determine when the ball is out of bounds for purposes of adjusting the game clock and shot clock.

– At any point during the game, to determine which player should attempt free throws after a foul occurred.

– At any point during a game, to determine whether a foul that was called a clear-path-to-the-basket foul met all the criteria of a clear-path-to-the basket foul.

None of these are that off the wall, but they do show the the League is consciously trying to make sure they get things right.

What do you think? Is there anything you’d like changed in regards to instant replay in the NBA?

