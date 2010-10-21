Now The NBA Can Review Just About Anything

Back in May, Dime’s Adam Flomenbaum wrote a great piece titled “The Scope Of Instant Replay Must Be Broadened.” Well, it appears they’ve listened. While the NBA first instituted instant replay prior to the 2002-03 season to review last second shots and fouls at the end of each period, the NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved several modifications to the instant replay rules today that will go into effect for the upcoming 2010-11 season. Instant replay may now be used:
– During the last two minutes of regulation and the entire duration of any overtime period, to determine whether the ball touched the rim and thus whether the shot clock should be adjusted.
– During the last two minutes of regulation play and the entire duration of any overtime period, to determine which of two players on opposing teams caused the ball to become out-of-bounds. This modification expanded the previous rule to include the entirety of an overtime period instead of just the last two minutes of an overtime period.
– During a replay review of an out-of-bounds call, to determine when the ball is out of bounds for purposes of adjusting the game clock and shot clock.
– At any point during the game, to determine which player should attempt free throws after a foul occurred.
– At any point during a game, to determine whether a foul that was called a clear-path-to-the-basket foul met all the criteria of a clear-path-to-the basket foul.
None of these are that off the wall, but they do show the the League is consciously trying to make sure they get things right.
What do you think? Is there anything you’d like changed in regards to instant replay in the NBA?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This is needed because the refs make so many questionable calls but at the same time will slow the pace of the game down to a bore when a game is tight down to the wire.
i always hated it when officials huddle up and determine if a jumpshot was behind the arc, if the player was on the line, or if the shot left the hands before the clock. if it’s hard to tell, it’s fine, but there were more than a few instances where it’s so obvious that no replay was even necessary and they still take a good minute or two to make the call.
get them refs a better vision plan and give them some glasses!
Great, now games are going to last like, 8 hours. ugh.
how bout you just let the players play. just call the blatantly obvious fouls
I respect the Refs more than anybody else in the NBA. No matter what they do, somebody is complaining and you rarely hear anybody give them credit for having such a hard ass job.
You got 3 lil guys, chasing 10 giants around the court at full speed trying to see every lil interaction and make split second decisions of rules infractions while constantly being judged by millions of people that only care if you make a call favoring their team.
Even if this slows the game down a tad bit, I’m in favor of the right calls being made.
The more time they have to get used to this new system, the quicker and easier it will be so that it won’t impede the flow of the game.
I don’t understand this one:
– At any point during the game, to determine which player should attempt free throws after a foul occurred.
I don’t recall a situation where the wrong person shoots free throws. Isn’t it always obvious who was fouled? It isn’t always obvious which defender caused the foul, but I can’t think of a situation where you cannot tell which offensive player was fouled.
Or maybe it should read ‘to determine whether the player should attempt free throws after a foul occurred.’ This would answer the question ‘Was he shooting when fouled?’
Whatever happened to “No blood, No foul”
That is all good and dandy, but remember the NBA finals there was a big blunder.
The ball went out of bounds initially the call was Lakers ball and then went to review. Both Odom and Rondo fighting for it, the ball ultimately went out of bounds off Odom, but only because he was blatantly fouled by Rondo as he pulled Odom’s arm off the ball.
The call was overturned because the ball did go off of Odom, but only because he was fouled. They will give the right team the ball but missed the correct call.
Let me see them try and fix that issue.
Oh, they will just call techs on anyone whenever the refs want to even things out.
A guy chews his gum too hard-TECH
A guy runs too fast towards and official-TECH
A guy dribbles too fancy-TECH
These all sound like good, smart adjustments to the use of the replay… They don’t want to have major stops between plays like American football does..
I like this. Both the players (techs) and the refs (this issue) have been put on notice. Less player complaining will shorten the game, this will lengthen it, but both will lead to a better “call” overall.
i think they need to look into stuff like what happened between rondo & odom in the finals….rondo clearly fouled odom which caused him to tip the ball out of bounds…it was la ball, they reviewed, saw the foul, but saw odom touch it last…somethin’s a bit screwed with that…
they need to call a tech on lebron every time he does the powder shit before the game. who’s gonna clean that shit up? Chris Bosh?
or every time kobe grits his constipated face. he’s cool but he can’t act too cool. call a T every time he does that shit.
@NYK….LOL.
I wonder how much more money the NBA will make off the addtional downtime/commercial time while the refs are reviewing the calls?
This doesn’t fix shit. The calls that need to be reviewed are questionable fouls, not all the rest of that garbage. The league won’t add “questionable fouls” to the list because the officials will look stupid too often. They shouldn’t have bothered with most of that crap. What they should do is give each coach 2-3 flags per game (similar to NFL), and let the coaches decide what they want reviewed. If they are reviewing all of that shit, the games will be 3.5 hrs long. Blown foul calls will never be reviewable. The only way to fix them is proper fuckin training and punish the refs who fuck up the most. It’s crazy that the ref who messes up the most is one of the most recognizeable… Joey Crawford. He’s terrible. He needs to be punished.