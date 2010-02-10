Nuggetz With Attitude

There were just too many elements conspiring against the Mavs going into last night’s game in Denver. Facing the second part of a road back-to-back in the Mile High altitude is bad enough, but it gets worse considering the previous game was a grueling 48-minute track meet at Golden State. On top of that, Dallas was without Shawn Marion (back) and Erick Dampier (knee). And finally, Carmelo and Chauncey were back after missing time with respective ankle injuries. Stir it all up, and you have Dallas getting almost 40-pieced in what amounted to a scrimmage for the Nuggets … Eduardo Najera started at center again (why?) and got yanked after four minutes for Drew Gooden. Then Gooden proceeded to spend the night looking at the Pepsi Center hardwood; every time Nene (21 pts) or Birdman (14 pts, 10 rebs) dunked on him, Drew hung his head and examined the floor like he’d lost an earring … Chris Webber said the Mavs aren’t a true contender because “they don’t have any defensive stoppers.” Ummm, The Matrix might want a word with you. What C-Webb should have said is Dallas doesn’t have enough defensive stoppers … Carmelo scored 19 before sitting out the fourth quarter. “I approached this game wanting to see what I could and couldn’t do, and I found out I could do pretty much what I’ve been doing,” he said afterward … Jamal Crawford is going to win Sixth Man of the Year because he’s provided exactly what the Hawks needed: Somebody who can take over enough fourth quarters that you can’t solely key in on Joe Johnson. Last night was Crawford’s turn to dominate late, as he dropped 14 of his 28 points in the fourth to take down the Grizzlies on the road … Great line from C-Webb during this highlight: “I don’t see how (Zach Randolph) can rebound over Josh Smith when he can’t get over two phone books, but Josh can jump over his neck.” Z-Bo finished with 20 points and 14 boards, while Smith had 17 and six … T.J. Ford had a couple of good games while Earl Watson was out for a family funeral, so Earl came back playing like a man paranoid about losing his spot. Watson was JACKING in the first quarter of Indiana’s loss to the Bulls, turning the ball over, out of control — basically doing everything that got T.J. benched in the first place. Ford came in and played well as a sub, but neither guy had much for Derrick Rose (21 pts, 7 asts) … After the Bulls went right at Mike Dunleavy Jr. four or five times in a row, Stacey King said, “If your small forward can’t defend in this league, you’re going to lose a lot of games.” Somewhere in New Orleans, Jeff Bower was nodding vigorously … If Kevin Durant does the “Dougie” dance right before a game, will he get as much flak as LeBron for dancing during a game? We’ll see … Post-dance, KD hung 33 points on the Blazers in a win, a big step up from the last time he saw Portland and Martell Webster held him to 3-for-20 shooting. Nic Batum primarily guarded Durant this time, and while he’s got the length, he doesn’t have the strength to disrupt KD’s game at all … Other stat lines from Tuesday: D-Wade had 17 points, seven assists and five steals as the Heat held Houston to just 66 points in a win; LeBron put up 32 points and 11 dimes to beat the Nets; Carlos Boozer made his “I should be an All-Star” statement, handing Chris Kaman and the Clippers 34 points and 14 boards in a win; Andre Iguodala scored 24 to lead Philly over Minnesota; Andrew Bogut‘s 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks wasn’t enough to get Milwaukee past Detroit; Gerald Wallace put up 17 points and 13 boards in Charlotte’s win over Washington; and Tyreke Evans went for 27 points, 10 boards and six assists in Sacramento’s OT win at New York … Tonight marks the Dick Vitale New Year, a.k.a. Duke at North Carolina. True, the Tar Heels aren’t even ranked in the Top 25 and the Blue Devils are in the Top 10, but you should know by now none of that matters in this rivalry. But if you must get into the numbers, consider that UNC is 11-3 at home while Duke is 2-4 on the road. Players to watch: Duke’s Jon Scheyer is legitimately one of the best guards in the country as has made himself into an NBA player this year, while Carolina’s Will Graves will be an X-factor if he gets off to a hot start shooting the rock. Who do you got? … We’re out like Najera starting …
FUCK DUKE…go tar heels…how may words do I have to type to say: FUCK DUKE.
go duke! (apparently this comment is too short for word press)
Why do people hate Duke so much?
Hate Duke because of their winning ways or some of their players, — Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, JJ Redick, Trajan Langdon, and now Jon Scheyer?
And yet some of you call me a racist!
On a different note — Today Blizzard, the tyrant company that make – Warcraft, Starcraft, Diablo, World of Warcraft will officially announce Starcraft 2 Beta!
@BRUCE What’s up with Langdon??
Utah just keeps winning. What is impressive about it is they do it the old-school way. College coaches should force their players to watch how the Jazz plays the game.
However, even as they keep on winning, Denver also keeps chugging along. I hate to say this but the two losses to the Timberwolves early in the season might haunt the Jazz later.
My meal allowance says the Mavs are done. Unless Cuban can make one of those season altering trades.
Screw Duke and UNC…Go ‘Cuse!!
mavs celtics and spurs are all old and disapointing teams
I’m a UNC guy, but this is not their year. So I’m jumping on the Ohio St/Club Trillion bandwagon….
People dont even know why they hate Duke. I guess you can say it’s equivelant to why so many people hate Kobe but can’t explain why. ANYWAY…LET’S GO DUKE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Forget Duke! Georgetown already took them out and now it’s time for UNC to do the same!
Meanwhile Houston must being going for a couple of ping pong balls because they have made no move and still holding Tracy hostage. No remorse.
Love the N.W.A. title. They should roll with that this year. Fits them perfectly!
wow..imagine the hate if Kobe really went to Duke (he was considering it). i’m from Europe so i never understood this college rivalries, but just from the many posts i read on dime i understand that everybody hates Duke. it’s like Germany and their soccer team..everybody hates them (well except for the germans). and yeah Dallas definitely isn’t a contender
Two words why they hate Duke, Carlos Boozer. FUCK DUKE.
Dancing before a game and dancing during a game are completely different things…who the hell writes this crap??!
Matrix being a defensive stopper??
andre miller would like a word with you..
@sh!tfaced-MY POINT EXACTLY…NO LEGITIMATE REASON AT ALL!
btw…CAROLINA IS TRASH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Duke is the collegiate equivalent of a spencer pratt. That’s why I hate them.
I hate Roy Williams, and some of Carolina’s trashy players. Tyler Hansburough makes me barf my mouth. I love Duke, but I don’t love all the players *greg paulus* *chris duhon*. Carlos Boozer and John Schyer are a couple of people that I love from Duke–class acts, work their hearts out, very talented.
@DIME,
Funny you mention Lebron Dancing. I was at a grade school girl’s basketball game last night. It was a close game in the first half then turned into a 20pt win in the second, the team that was up 20 had a couple really good girls playing for them. As the clock went down one of the girls was holding the ball and trying to draw fouls (to get to the FT line and score more points) so she decided to dance…yes dance until they fouled her. Then once she was fouled she gave it to her friend so she could dance and draw a foul. Of course this sent the opposing teams parents into a frenzy. Which in turn made the winning teams parents “talk $h!t” and laugh and mock the losing team. Even the winning teams coach thought it was funny. While the losing teams coach was pissed.
These same girls that were dancing were also talking plenty of $h!t and even complaining to the refs after every shot asking for a foul. Amazing. I guess LBJ dancing was a little bigger than anyone thought. Bigger than I thought I know.
People hate Duke because even their mediocre players get hyped up like they are all americans. Duhon, Thomas Hill, Cherokee Parks, Paulus, and now Scheyer. If they went to Wake no one would’ve ever heard of them. At Duke the are P.O.Y. candidates.
Here’s the way I see the west finishing.
LA
Utah
Nugs
SA
Phx
Mavs
OK
Houston
Spurs are too experienced to let themselves start the playoffs on the road, Utah’s on fire, LA will hold on to the top spot, and Denver and Utah could easily end up meeting in the west final. Houston is in on coaching and guts, Phx will get in on Nash – unless Amare goes then who knows – and Ok City will keep playing well enouogh to be the sleeper and get in.
@Chitown23/33
yes dook is all hype. The few players that are talented enough aren’t taught well enough to capitolize on their potiential. dook is a great place to get an education, but I HATE their basketball program with a passion. Of course I’m a UNC fan so there is a little bias.
Duke is either loved or hated, nobody ever rides the fence when it comes to Duke. That being said, i actually wish a slow death on Duke’s program. If ever there was a team that absolutely destroys all americans it is coach K and the Duke program. Schyer is just the next of many Duke busts yet to come grace the NBA. The Duke fans also help Duke’s GAYNESS.
jon scheyer is an NBA player? really? this dude is solid in college but NBA? he only has two strengths: shooting stroke and high bball IQ. he can’t create his own shot, he’s to slow to take his man off the dribble, his lack of speed/quickness hurts on the defensive end, and his lack of athleticsm is an atrocity.
Jon Scheyer an NBA player? Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight. I’m crying tears thinking about him trying to guard ANY pg in the L
Nick
You do realize that you called Boozer a class act right? I think you are the only person who has ever called him a class act. That is like one of the funniest things I’ve read all day.
Lol @ The Duke Hate
Best 2 players ive ever seen come out of Duke was Grant Hill and Battier.. other than that they churn bench players like its the thing to do..
@ DIME
Can we get off the dancing thing?? lol now we trying to compare BEFORE the game?? just let it go.. Dude makes an ass of himself bottom line..
Crawford should get MVP for the Hawks.. dude has carried that team to a couple wins now, against BIG GAME too.. sad because it just goes to show what decent coaching can do.. He was lost in New York and GS.. and whoever else in between.. GS should feel real foolish.. they treated him like the worm and look at him now that he got a good chance.. and it also speaks volumes about Nellie..
DIP$HIT..
Random Observation:
I hope ATL somehow misses the playoffs. Not because I dislike them or have anything against them, I just don’t want to see Jamal Crawford lose his nickname “the Accountant” because of how he’s always on vacation after April 15th…
@Chicagorilla — You can’t really blame LeBron for the HS girls thing. I can’t recall ever seeing him dance on the court during the action; he’s usually doing it before tip-off/during intros (like Durant) or on the bench during a blowout. On the court with the ball? Never seen him do that.
@ AB
You know if this were the old days Lebron would get his clock cleaned.. ive never seen a player so protected by the NBA since Jordan.. But Jordan didnt even have rules legalized so he could be EVEN MORE effective.. Crab anyone??
WACK
Would he, though? Magic had fun out there, Rodman acted like a clown … Just saying, not every old-school player kept their head down and never did anything to aggravate an opponent.
As far as the rules, it’s not like the rules were changed for LeBron. And Kobe, Wade, CP and everybody else benefits from the rules, too. They were changed before LeBron came around, right?
Shouldn’t it be Nuggetz With Altitude? lol
@Austin,
First off, this was a 8th grader. Who idolizes LBJ and Kobe (I’ve spoken to her about it) which is where I’m guessing she gets the “complaining to the refs” thing from. Her and her friends also love Joakim Noah, so they talked a lot about the situation when LBJ was dancing. She watches a lot of basketball and is a very good player. I’m not taking anything from her, but the dancing? I’m sure there was a influence from LBJ on that.
And how could you compare Magic smiling on the court (about the only thing he did) to Rodman’s antics or LBJ’s dancing. You are really reaching on that one.
PS…Rodman was Anti-David Stern, LBJ is David Sterns love slave.
Nah the question isnt would he, because your in denial if u think he wouldnt get smacked, the real question is if the queen could handle it.. Could he?? nah i think his ass would be back in line real fast..
And dont ever mention Magic’s name with Lebron as far as showboating.. Magic had genuine fun.. he wasnt out there taunting other opponents.. Shame on you.. The Worm tried to get in his opponents heads too.. Lebron acts an ass..
And i was talkin about the crab dribble.. you know the rule which now allows to take extra steps now?? Dwade never needed no crab dribble and dude is 4 inches shorter.. and still a better finisher.. just saying..
Watch a “Dazzling Dunks and Basketball Bloopers” tape from back in the day. Guys in the 80s clowned around on the court and on the bench just like guys do now. It’s just that now there’s so much more media attention and so much more hype about everything — good and bad — that it seems more like an issue now.
Is LeBron dancing any worse than Bird, Magic, Jordan, Payton and all those guys talking trash? I’d be more pissed off about a guy talking about my Mom or my girl than about a guy dancing on the bench.
. . . so how many more games in a row do the jazz have to win to have you write about them, instead of just one guy in the ‘random statlines of the night’ section?
Probably just one more as the Jazz face the Lakers tonight.
They played the Clippers, Amar.
mchale ate a hot dog on the bench once. that would not happen now because of the media saturation. (guys uploading vids from their phones on youtube, HD cameras, etc)
Exactly. Cornbread Maxwell went into the stands and punched a fan and STAYED IN THE GAME, nor did it leave a permanent mark on his career. Today he’d be suspended for 50-plus games and never be able to shake a bad rep.
@ AB
Exactly my point right?? if this was the old days someone would knock Lebrons ass back into place and probably get an ovation and JUST a foul..
And i’d rather have someone talk about my moms on the court than dance like knoc while hes blowing me out.. and guess what, i’d probably still give him dap afterwards for a good game..
Shit talkin is part of the game of bball.. dancing around like one of those annoyin hoodrats you see on public transportation is not..
And Bird, Magic, Jordan and Payton would talk all the shit in the world and still shake hands at the end of games..
$h!t talking was just to get into the heads of the opponent so their game would be off.
Dancing is to show how you can be a baffoon. It’s not even close
talking stays on the court and nobody can really see or hear it on TV
Dancing pretty much makes it so the entire stadium and TV cameras see you.
@Austin
Now I don’t think LBJ meant the dancing to be the way it looked. I could be wrong though. I think he is just sorta lame (Akron, OH may be the reason) and probably thought that was truely a cool thing to do. Same as those girls yesterday.
You’re acting like LeBron doesn’t shake hands routinely. He didn’t shake one time. If you want to get into single instances of bad sportsmanship, there are examples of Magic, Jordan and Bird being the same way.
Not routinely.. cuz i could care less about the regular season..
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS where all eyes are on you as the favorite?? different story.. some players never even whiff one..
I wonder if Lebron wouldve still done that is Silas was still his coach??
I hate Duke. I hate that they beat the baddest college team of all time, the 90-91 UNLV Runnin Rebels, who were tryin to repeat. And Christian Laettner stompin on that Kentucky brother’s chest didn’t sit too well with me either. I hate those fans and I hate the weak-ass high school all-americans who rather be the 8th man at Duke rather than goin somewhere else and makin they own roads.
F**K duke!
Why you guys always get on this Lebron shakin hands shit?
Who cares? You think Dwight cares that Bron stormed off like a baby when they were goin to the finals? You think Kobe cares that Lebron dances when he got four chips on his digits?
Shit, if you don’t want Lebron dancin on your time, then. beat. the. cavs.
You don’t see dude dancin and shit when they lose. Like most things, I think the fans care more than the players actually do…
Suprised the dime knicks contingent didn’t have more to say about the SAC/NYK OT showdown..Tyreke getting it done vs. dem knickers!!
@LakeShow — So LeBron should have made sure to shake hands after the ECF only because there were people watching? That goes to the heart of the shaking-hands issue: It’s not even good sportsmanship today, it’s more of an empty gesture done to avoid criticism. I’d rather he not shake hands if that’s what he’s really feeling than do something fake just for the cameras. And he did congratulate Dwight Howard later on, so what’s the problem?
I’m with AB on this one. Lakeshow, there is hating, and then there is sheer stupidity. LeBron is just having fun with the game he loves. You clearly can’t remember the Bulls with Jordan and Rodman . . . those two had so much swagger and cockiness oozing out their pores, the arena must have reeked of poor sportsmanship, by your definition. It is so clear to the rest of us that its not the dancing that bothers you, but rather the winning and dominance that LeBron is capable of. You must really be concerned about your Lakeshow getting beat, otherwise I can’t understand your attitude.
@ KDizz
i care bruh.. i care lol
@ AB
No problem i just dont like when people just try to JUSTIFY it JUST because its Lebron.. dude can do NO WRONG it seems.. no one acknowledges the ref are completely biased towards him.. no one acknowledges he has no class/respect.. no one acknowledges he can get away WITH MURDER on the court, fouls, dancing, gettin hyphy with refs.. no one acknowledges the NBA favors him in damn near everyway, best ever already?? damn.. EVERYONE turns a blind eye towards his BS.. its funny.. thats why i say the things i say.. to voice some of that WTF opinion..
all i have to say is let Kobe do that shit dancing shit.. mmmmmaaaaannnnn.. the BS would pour in.. and NO ONE would defend him..
And AB he fakes a lot of shit for the cameras.. the MJ “ima retire my #” BS most readily comes to mind.. not saying he wont do it but the reasoning was so lame and media cookieish lol
@LakeShow — OK, I see what you mean, and while I don’t give LeBron a free pass for everything, I think he gets hated-on way too much. To say he has “no class/respect” is taking it too far IMO, especially if it’s based on one handshake incident and some harmless dancing on the bench.
And to be fair, I’ve seen guys like Kobe slap the refs on the ass and not get T’d up, or Duncan scream at refs and get away with more than a non-superstar would get away with.