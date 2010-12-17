NY Post Calls LeBron James “LeChicken”

Part of the daily routine that comes with living in New York City is seeing what ridiculous headlines/photos the New York Post is running on their front and back cover – it’s always creative tabloid journalism at its best. Today, with LeBron and the Miami Heat in town to visit the suddenly ultra-revitalized Knicks and Madison Square Garden, the Post brought their A-Game with this back cover featuring LeBron’s head photoshopped on the body of a chicken and the following headline and copy:
“LeBron James could have been the King of New York, but he took the safe path to Miami; now he’ll always be … LeCHICKEN”
The story itself, written by Knicks Post columnist Marc Berman, absolutely rips LeBron and his decision to take his talents to South Beach.
A sampling (and this is the opening of the article):
LeBron James had his chance to own New York City like Amar’e Stoudemire owns it now. And James chickened out.
That will be LeBron’s legacy to New Yorkers, even if he wins a couple of titles in the sunny city where New Yorkers retire. Welcome back to New York, LeCon.
For two years, Chicken A La King James was on the lips and minds of every New York basketball fan and Knicks executive as he approached free agency.
And then later:
Not to ruffle LeBron’s feathers before the big game, but perhaps the Knicks got lucky and got the better fit for New York. Perhaps James, forced to play point guard in New York since the Knicks would have had no money for Felton, would have failed to elevate the Knicks into winners the way Stoudemire has. Perhaps LeBron would have succumbed to the bright lights and the “savior” pressures.
Ironically, the Knicks’ top three choices were James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, all of whom conspired to join Miami and leave Stoudemire by himself.
Really? The Knicks got lucky because they ended up with Ray Felton instead of LeBron? True, Felton has been playing the best basketball of his career these last few weeks, but we’re really going to pretend that franchise is better off with a Felton/Amar’e combo than a LeBron/Amar’e one-two punch? That sounds a lot to me like all of the Yankees fans who now have talked themsleves into thinking they dodged a bullet by not signing Cliff Lee (“He’s only been really good for the last two or three years!” “Lee would have been almost 40 years old when his contract expired!”). Come on. Unless you think that a potential Carmelo deal will really happen, and then that version of the Knicks – minus what it will cost to get Melo (probably Gallinari and who knows what else) – would be better than a team that would have been based on LeBron and Amar’e moving forward, you’re talking yourself into some nonsense to make you feel better about not landing James.
You can read Marc Berman’s full story here.
And while you’re at it, here’s a great post from ESPN’s Ian O’Connor on Amar’e and the way he’s embraced all things Knicks.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter!
Follow Pat Cassidy on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Sign up for our email list to get breaking news, exclusive content and Dime contests sent directly to your inbox.
HATER!!!
this is stupid why you gotta hate LeBROn like that?
Lecock
i hope lebron reads this so that he’ll give NY triple double tonight.. 30-10-10..
Skip Bayless: lebron will drop 42 tonight, its ah Stage game, Go Heat!!!
NY SHIT BAGS HATING ! tell them to come south beach and talk shit bout lechicken and we’ll see how far they get…. the more they hate the more they show their hurt that bron didnt join their team and it makes them look more and more stupid. That goes for CHICAGO, NY , NETS, CLIPPers, and CLEVELAND fans that hate……if you bash the guy why did you want him in the first place??? thats like u trynna hook up with a chick and if she doesnt give you any play you start hating on her calling her ugly and dumb and saying you never really wanted her. it doesnt make sense to hate on lebron people. You only giving him more fuel and making him feel better knowing that he’s gettin the attention and hurting you all at the same time( This is coming from one of lebron’s numba 1 fans in MIAMI) trust me the best way to hurt lebron is to ignore him and dont boo or cheer him…. that would hurt him more than the childish immature hating!
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! LeChicken that is priceless. I damn near ROFL’ed when i read that. Although I don’t quite understand the proposed idea that he “chickened out” of the bright lights of NY and took the “safe path” to Miami. They are a major market and have plenty of spotlight (and girls in bikinis which NY does not have) to offer lebron as well. It’s not like Miami is Cleveland or something…
Of course Lebron didn’t come to NY, he saw that the Post and the Daily News will turn on anybody at the drop of a hat and will report any rumor no matter how unsubstantiated it is.
I’m from NY and it’s sad to see this city’s sports teams turned into a complete joke, but that’s what you get when two tabloids have completely taken over the town.
The only people who want to come here are those who are chasing the money, have roots ties, or want to be a New York Yankee because of the global pedigree.
Bergman’s and idiot.
I LOVE NEW YORK.
GO CAVS! LEQUIT IS MORE LIKE IT.
GAME 5, THAT IS LeQUIT’S LEGACY.
lol@ Lebron net going to New York because of the newspapers. brilliant theory
*not
that was in bad taste lol grow the fuck up New York.
really have to wonder how competent ny execs are for not being able to bring carmelo and cp3 over to join amare…
pretty stupid article
the Ian Connor article is good…rise and grind is my new favorite phrase.
I guess new york is still feeling the effects of the signing of Jerome James ..
Anyone who reads the NY Post knows Berman is a hater. For some reason he loved Marbury though; hard to figure. The question is does this article a)Get into LeBrown’s head, causing him to have a bad game, b)Motivate him to have an epic game on the biggest stage on the planet, c)Cause him to try to do it all himself, thereby screwing up the team mentality and turning his teammates into spectators, or d)none of the above, just another game.
I’m hoping its a, but I’m afraid it might be b.
Go Knicks! Break up the Heat!
New nicknames I’ve heard recently, some of which I like…
LeChicken
LeCock (somewhere at the top of this post)
LeBock bock bock (not that funny, but clever, I guess)
LeBrown Clown (Hmm, kind of a stretch)
LeCrock
LeShmuck (I think this one is good for NY, Oy Ve)
@Dime/Patrick
Funny/Stupid headline. I agree.
And though I knew all New York fans and writers are hating on Lebron now; I think they have a great argument.
The way Stat and Felton are playing now, they’re probably right. The Knicks are better off now with Felton and Stat (unless Felton falls apart) than having neither but Lebron. Why is that so far fetched?
I love Lebron, but that’s no knock against him.
Stat has been leader (on and off the court with the Knicks), and though he’s plays lil defense, he’s changed the culture and belief of the Knick Organization and bust some ass on the hardwood.
That’s not so far fetched a statement Dime/Mr. Cassidy
Pretty weak headline/cover, IMO.
Let’s see how this works out with Carmelo before condemning it. If someone rents him, the Knicks don’t give up a thing. Whether he fits is another story, but they’d make it work given that he’s a top 10 NBA player.
Sour grapes or not, Yankees fans may be right about the Lee deal. They’d have had to pay him until he’s just about 40. The guy was in the Minors three years ago. The real problem is that was their Plan A and they had no Plan B.
@Maynard
I agree with you. I would of never paid Cliff Lee $20+ million a year period (mind you 5-7 yrs)!!
You never know what you going to get from the guy during the regular season. And now that he’s got toasted a couple of times in the post season, who knows if he can still do that well?
The guy is just too inconsistent for me and (YES) he’s 33yrold to boot.
Turiaf with the monster dunk!
Sippin dat haterade I see……
Melo better push for something to get done. Cause if hes a free agent and spurns NY those headlines are going to LeSuck
@oobhz: u were right Triple Double easy….. NY has no D at all, Fans were heading for the exit with 4 mins to go in the 4th, 56-34 in the 2nd half 11 wins in a row Go Heat!! @MAC: Cavs 10 Ls in ah row LMOA!!! 32,11,10 KingJames GoHeat!!!! Bye Haters………….
damn i’m right, he just gave the knicks a triple double.. lol lebron is the last guy you’re going to piss.. when will they gonna learn?
Lmao at the Cavs, and NY, Go Heat!
“Lechicken” put in some fuckin work tonight. did anyone else see him screaming at spike lee after he scored his 8th point in a row at the end of the third? funny shit
Lebron will have to win more in June before he’s the king of anything. It’s not hating if it’s true. Still a regular season “winner”. I’m a Knick fan for life (middle finger to Knick haters), but let’s be honest: the Heat were SUPPOSED TO WIN this game.
Oh yeah, and there is no between NY and Miami being “major” markets. Miami is still a pretty small city with little basketball interest. The “Big Three” can barely sell out an their home arena. No question the pressure to win in Miami pales in comparison to the pressure in NY.
take that haters………..
#4 = Ms CLEO
@Taz B &oobhz
Ms Cleo indeed I see!
Lol
Lechicken?It’s amazing how many morons actually believe adding Le to a word is witty. Maybe Lebron turned down playing in Noo Yawrk because he didn’t want to pay the taxes to keep that sanctuary/welfare city afloat.
That is an extremely pathetic article. I mean beyond pathetic… it is so stupid you would think it is a spoof. Why are they targeting Lebron when every last one of the big 3 turned them down? Wouldn’t they all be chicken? That was dumb as hell.