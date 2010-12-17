NY Post Calls LeBron James “LeChicken”

Part of the daily routine that comes with living in New York City is seeing what ridiculous headlines/photos the New York Post is running on their front and back cover – it’s always creative tabloid journalism at its best. Today, with LeBron and the Miami Heat in town to visit the suddenly ultra-revitalized Knicks and Madison Square Garden, the Post brought their A-Game with this back cover featuring LeBron’s head photoshopped on the body of a chicken and the following headline and copy:

“LeBron James could have been the King of New York, but he took the safe path to Miami; now he’ll always be … LeCHICKEN”

The story itself, written by Knicks Post columnist Marc Berman, absolutely rips LeBron and his decision to take his talents to South Beach.

A sampling (and this is the opening of the article):

LeBron James had his chance to own New York City like Amar’e Stoudemire owns it now. And James chickened out. That will be LeBron’s legacy to New Yorkers, even if he wins a couple of titles in the sunny city where New Yorkers retire. Welcome back to New York, LeCon. For two years, Chicken A La King James was on the lips and minds of every New York basketball fan and Knicks executive as he approached free agency.

And then later:

Not to ruffle LeBron’s feathers before the big game, but perhaps the Knicks got lucky and got the better fit for New York. Perhaps James, forced to play point guard in New York since the Knicks would have had no money for Felton, would have failed to elevate the Knicks into winners the way Stoudemire has. Perhaps LeBron would have succumbed to the bright lights and the “savior” pressures. Ironically, the Knicks’ top three choices were James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, all of whom conspired to join Miami and leave Stoudemire by himself.

Really? The Knicks got lucky because they ended up with Ray Felton instead of LeBron? True, Felton has been playing the best basketball of his career these last few weeks, but we’re really going to pretend that franchise is better off with a Felton/Amar’e combo than a LeBron/Amar’e one-two punch? That sounds a lot to me like all of the Yankees fans who now have talked themsleves into thinking they dodged a bullet by not signing Cliff Lee (“He’s only been really good for the last two or three years!” “Lee would have been almost 40 years old when his contract expired!”). Come on. Unless you think that a potential Carmelo deal will really happen, and then that version of the Knicks – minus what it will cost to get Melo (probably Gallinari and who knows what else) – would be better than a team that would have been based on LeBron and Amar’e moving forward, you’re talking yourself into some nonsense to make you feel better about not landing James.

You can read Marc Berman’s full story here.

And while you’re at it, here’s a great post from ESPN’s Ian O’Connor on Amar’e and the way he’s embraced all things Knicks.

