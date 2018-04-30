Getty Image

The second-round matchup between the Cavs and the Raptors has all sorts of intrigue built into it. Cleveland, of course, has eliminated Toronto from the playoffs the past few years, with LeBron James clearly taking up considerable real estate in their mental space.

But the Cavs are more vulnerable than ever, especially given their recent seven-game slugfest with the Indiana Pacers that wrapped up on Sunday. So the Raptors have to be feeling pretty good about their chances to finally get over the hump and defeat their long-time nemeses.

And nobody is feeling better about that than rookie OG Anunoby, for some reason. When speaking to reporters on Monday, Anunoby had a lot of thoughts about the upcoming matchup, particular the prospect of trying to defend LeBron for the next several games, which he is certainly not backing down from.