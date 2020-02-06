OG Anunoby And Serge Ibaka Are Wrapped Up In A War Over Scarfs

It’s trade deadline week in the NBA, and understandably, this can be an uncomfortable time. There can be huge surprises and front offices can get knotted and tied-up, but ultimately the payoff can be huge, far-reaching, with teams enjoying the kind of success they’d be able to wrap around themselves, several times. And while going to these great lengths to succeed, it is important for teams and their players to remember to stay soft, to remember that the greatest accoutrement to winning requires some foresight, that it is rare for teams to achieve triumph by simply throwing it over their shoulders carelessly with a roguish inclination, and that occasionally very big questions need to be asked, persistently.

It was Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby who asked one such question this week of his veteran teammate, Serge Ibaka. A question that, in its bracing urgency, rocked the internal dynamics of the Raptors and brought all other conversations around the trade deadline to a screeching halt:

What about scarfs?

Anunoby posed the question to Ibaka when he appeared as a guest on Avec Classe, just one of the shows in the the big man’s media empire, earlier this week. In the episode — extremely opposite in tone from the segment prior to it featuring Fred VanVleet — Anunoby, after some already relentless riffing of Ibaka, claims that it was he who put Ibaka “on how to dress.”

Ibaka is incredulous. If you are at all familiar with the pre-game looks of the frankly model material Congolese player, then you would be, too. But Anunoby is nothing if not unflappable, a mix of deadpan delivery and coy, perfectly-timed statements. It soon becomes clear that not only does he have Ibaka’s number when it comes to getting under his skin, but he has dialed it several dozen times in the rapid succession and reckless glee of a newly minted prank caller.

As Ibaka gets so steamed he begins to physically remove layers of his immaculate clothing, Anunoby decides to kick it up not just a notch, but several lengths, almost like several loops of fabric one would wrap around one’s neck. He asks Ibaka, “What about scarfs?”

(And he says scarfs not scarves, let’s handle this piece of art with the care and respect it deserves.)

He asks him six times.

By the end of this rapid-fire questioning, Ibaka won’t even look at him. He is holding onto a nearby table for support. Anunoby, maybe sensing he should give some specifics to back this whole thing up, walks Ibaka (and us) through the first time Ibaka laid eyes on him in a scarf. Is it believable to think that Ibaka and his eagle-eye for fashion saw and complimented a dear teammate’s accessory? Absolutely. Would he then go out and get the same thing for himself? Why not. Does it mean that Serge Ibaka had never heard of a scarf before?