Pass The Mic: A Clevelander’s Take On “The LeBroncalypse”

Words. Max Sheridan
This was a different era. It had to be. Sure, a few years back, us Cleveland sports fans knew all about Cleveland’s infamous dry spell, title-less since Jim Brown led the Browns to the AFC Championship in 1964 (not even a Super Bowl). But come on, the drought couldn’t really go on much longer…right? Yes, the Browns and Indians have been as uninspiring as of late. But, the Cavaliers had a new owner, new state-of-the-art practice facility, new colors, and most importantly, an 18-year-old that would become the best athlete, and one of the best players, to ever step on a basketball court. And, to give the story its final Hollywood touch, he was from just a few dozen miles down the road in Akron. What could be better?! It wasn’t a matter of if we were going to win a championship, but when. But, on Thursday night, in front of the millions of people, while certainly not his chief intention, LeBron James broke our hearts forever.
For Cavs fans, while the night’s eventual outcome of LeBron leaving Cleveland to play for the Miami Heat was incredibly disappointing, how it happened is what truly sent the agony dancing through our veins.
In the first few years of his career, Clevelanders had been treated with the fun-loving, team-first LeBron. Expectations were high for the future, and playoff exits were attributed to youth and inexperience. However, as the years went on, pressure began to mount on James to win a ring for himself and for all of Cleveland, and a transformation began. For the last two years, Cleveland has earned the best regular season record in the NBA and amassed legitimate title hopes before unexpectedly bowing out in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. During that time, the hopeful, amusing LeBron James slowly yielded to the terrible, narcissistic LeBron James, obsessed with selling his brand, and eager to separate himself from the negativity that surrounded Cleveland when playoff expectations went unmet.
In the midst of this year’s shocking second round loss to the Boston Celtics, James candidly declared, “I spoil a lot of people with my play…[when] you’ve had three bad games in a seven-year career, then it’s easy to point that out”. With a quick lash of the tongue, LeBron James confirmed that he was, in fact, too good for Cleveland. This was not a complete surprise, as he had before gone out of his way to clarify that his hometown is Akron, not Cleveland, and also began feeding the free agency hype machine in the summer of 2009, over a year before the his actual free agency period began. Though not a surprise, it was certainly a sad realization that Cleveland was never going to be nearly as important to LeBron James as he was to the people of Cleveland.
Cleveland fans hoped that he would accept one of the steepest challenges in all of sports by trying to bring the city of Cleveland a championship. Many people, myself included, would have bet anything that it would one day happen. Instead, James opted to take the easy way out. LeBron decided to concentrate on building his popularity instead of winning. Ultimately, James was able to bask in his unprecedented, around the clock free agency attention. He has often stated his desire to become the first billionaire basketball player and expand his image into China and other parts of the world. On LeBron’s list of priorities, “Bringing a championship to Cleveland” was just never as high as Cleveland fans hoped. While it would certainly be nice for everyone if it were to occur, James was not willing to truly sacrifice to achieve it.
This is one of many gripes that Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert expressed in his fiery letter published after James’ announcement Thursday night. Gilbert ripped LeBron for “cowardly betrayal”, and while that is an overstatement, he certainly had a valid point in criticizing LeBron’s belief that “some people think they should go to heaven but NOT have to die to get there.” James wanted a championship in Cleveland, but only if it happened his way, while he built his brand and became the most sought after figure in sports. The “Chosen One” made plenty of wrong choices that hurt his overall image around the United States and the world. Not calling owner Dan Gilbert, your employer for the past five years, before announcing your decision? Classless. Hopefully we can consider that a slip up. But requesting to announce his decision during an hour-long ESPN special? That’s just narcissistic. Classic LeBron.
It seems in Cleveland, no matter how much things may seem to change, they only stay the same. It’s too bad LeBron didn’t want to be a part of a championship team in Cleveland as badly as his fans wanted it. Clevelanders had a golden opportunity to experience true sports euphoria and uncover the city’s lost sports mojo, but alas, we will continue to wait for our eventual title parade. I think the whole city of Cleveland can agree that while we are jealous that Miami fans get to watch LeBron James: The Player, we are in no way upset to see King James: The Brand and Narcissist, leaving northeast Ohio for good.
Oh snap…this was extremely well-written. I gotta say, although I sometimes laugh at Cleveland like I would laugh at Daffy Duck getting TNT exploded in his face, I totally felt for y’all for the few minutes it took for me to read this. I’ll go back to laughing, but not nearly as hard now, after reading this. Sorry, Cleveland…but I’m happy for you to have this foolishness out of your lives for good.
Open Letter to Cavaliers Majority Owner Dan Gilbert & the Salty Fans of Cleveland.
Dear Cleveland, All of Northeast Ohio and Cleveland Cavaliers Supporters Wherever You May Be Tonight…
YOU GOT F**KED! Get over it and move on.
Tonight we were all “Witnesses” as we watched your beloved King James rip your hearts out and soul crush the city he’s called home for 25 years for the paradise known as “South Beach”.
Was ESPN’s hour long love fest a bit over top? Absolutely
Did you deserve the decency of a phone call before hand? Heck Yeah
Do you guys have the right to go all scorned “Becky” on Bron- Bron and throw a state-wide BF?
NO WAY!
Before we go blaming Lebron James for this mess, let’s blame the real culprits in this matter……Ready for this…..
IT’S YOU! Dan Gilbert and to a lesser extent Lebron’s Elk Dwarfs of the greater northeast Ohio realm. Mr. Gilbert how ironic is it that the very monster you’ve help create will seemingly be the catalyst to your own undoing? The dancing, the handshakes, and snuggies all happened on your watch with your blessings! And you question his taste for the theatrical?!?!
Your basketball decisions reek of indecisiveness. The Cav’s most productive offensive front court players are all 2-3 years away from retirement. On the perimeter the team is composed nothing but undersized combo guards and spot-up shooters. This wouldn’t necessarily have been a problem if they could defend but this is not the case. All the while you’re continuously bringing in older players that take away key developmental minutes from draft picks. You undercut Mike Brown and left him ultimately powerless as you submitted to your Jedi Master Lebron’s every demand.
Oh and by the way! Short of Mr. Jesus de Christo himself stepping on to the court and throwing on a Cavs Uniform (he shouldn’t be allowed to where number 23!) there is no way the Cavaliers are going to win a championship before Lebron in MIA.
Why am I so sure? Because history tells me so. You’re the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers. The laughing stock of the league. By the late 90’s you’d become a barren hoops wasteland where those on their last legs came to fade into basketball obscurity (Shawn Kemp@300 pounds always gives me a chuckle). Younger fans think of a 90’s version of the late 00’s NY Knicks. But then it happened! Finally the basketball Gods (*cough *D. Stern) smiled upon you after years of torment and ridicule (“The Shot”, easily the most played NBA clip of the 90’s) and gave your franchise claim to its hometown hoops savant LBJ.
2x MVP
R.O.Y
4X NBA 1ST Team Selection
2x NBA 2ND Team Selection
2x NBA 1st Team Defense Selection
1X Scoring Title
1 NBA Finals appearance (0-4 Even Shaq got the broom before tasting the greatness)
All before the age of 27! I won’t waste time going over the numbers because I’m pretty sure yall have gotten his stats tattooed “Memento” style on your most private areas and won’t need me to remind of all the “good” he brought to your/his town.
And now after seven seasons Elvis has finally left the building. The only difference here seems to be that he is doing it for the right reasons. A chance to win. Not the MAX contract but a chance at greatness; a chance to fulfill the unreal set expectations you’ve set aside for him since the tender age of 13. The only difference is he won’t be doing it in his home town and because of this…. you’ve become bitter.
Well before we get any further let me let you in on a little secret….
He is only a man. And basketball is only a game. He doesn’t owe Cleveland anything.
Will his departure hurt an already bleeding economy? Yes
But LBJ isn’t an economist or an accountant. These jobs are better left for your government officials with MBA’s and CPA’s.(though weeks prior I’m sure many of you in your naivety would have delegated these responsibilities to him without batting an eyebrow).
Is he any less of a basketball player for joining Bosh and Wade in MIA?
Absolutely not, turning down the opportunity the play with 2 of the top 10 players in the NBA in their prime is like turning down a chance to headline a tour with the Jay-Z & Coldplay or have a one night stand w/ Beyonce and A Keys. It’s a once in lifetime opportunity.
The truth of matter is LBJ was always going to be “Ohio’s Own” whether he was playing in NY, CHI, LA, etc. You just to have adapt and learn to love your favorite son from a distance. But now the relationship is fractured seemingly beyond repair.
So to you Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Fanatics I say thank you for last night! To think he might’ve wasted his 6 more years “KG “style playing in front some of most ungrateful fans and most definitely the worst owner in sports.
Stay Classy Cleveland (Ron Burgundy Voice)
Cleveland’s biggest fan,
Basketball Spew
P.S.: Good Luck Gil (I can call you Gil rightïŠ) attracting any free agents or re-signing any draft picks after last night.
P.S. again: Lebron is going to give you 60.
Pat Riley guarantee’s a 5-Peat Dynasty.
Dang, for real I feel this guys’ pain. And it will take a lot of luck and time for the franchise to recover the talent that walked out the door with nothing in return for it.
Lebron is officially the KING….. of bandwagoners…
Does this guy write for Dime??? Is he even a writer???
Dime writers (some… not all) take note of proper writing skills.
To the writer of this article and Clevelanders, be assured there will be as many people booing him as there are cheering him for his away games. There’s a lot of people on your side. Mainly because, as fans, we’re empathetic to how you feel. Nobody would want to be treated like this by a total asshole of a “man”.
Hey Cleveland fans, enjoy your single digit wins for the next few years!
Great article – as a fellow Clevelander I couldn’t have said it better. The torture that Cleveland has gone through is not comparable to any other city in sports. Not only have we failed to win since 1964, but we have come so close so many times. LeBron knows this heartache we have suffered, and instead of stepping up the way Jordan did in Chicago or Kobe did in LA, he decided to run like a coward to Miami and join the guys he should be trying to beat, and letting his entire hometown down in doing so.
R.I.P The nickname King james
Witness we did for years as he tried his best to raise medicore teams to a championship level and we beleived eventually he would accomplish this.
yesterday what we witness was a cowardly act, lebron chastised his loyal fan base for an hour long presentation/ spectacle all about lebron. couldnt even tell them face to face. We should be gratefull for the 7 yrs he gave us?
Good luck with getting your rings and brand globalization
what is it going to cost?
@Basketball Spew you took the words right out of my mouth. I honestly don’t care how he did it, don’t get mad at LBJ I blame the media, the fans, and Dan Gilbert for enabling LBJ to do this. SO don’t hate the player hate the game.
@ basketball spew
This is the best article I have ever read on dimemag.com The sentence structure and well formulated arguments gave me a new hope in this magazine. Although it’s the end of the era in Cleveland for Lebron, it’s just the beginning of one for this new writer. There will always be famous and talented people coming from Cleveland. From Thomas Edison, to Lebron, to Drew Carey, to the aspiring writer Mr. Sheridan. Long Live Cleveland!
this is just a washed up high school player seeing someone do what he could never. i remember when sheridan dropped 39 on Kenston. now he’s reduced to crying about real players decisions. keep drinking your haterade max lebron will send you a postcard from the winner’s circle in south beach
At least you’re not stinky like Gary Indiana, Cleveland. That’s a plus… right?
I came to this site in hopes of finding an article written from a view of the professionalism he brought TO CLEVELAND, the economic boost he gave TO CLEVELAND, and the hope and cheers that went along with the jeers and disapointment and i find it in the comment section.
In his heart he did not wanna leave, you could see it when he announced his decision.
All the blame needs to be on that GILBERT mothafaka!!! They made no effin moves in this free agency to atleast give themselves a chance at the chip for next season, given that, can’t Cleveland fans look back and THANK HIM FOR THOSE 7 GREAT YEARS, BLOOD SWEAT TEARS, AND A FINAL!!! ALONG WITH ALL THE EXPOSURE THAT CITY HAS EVER GOTTEN IS BECAUSE OF HIM.
With that said, as a MAN, does he not deserve atleast a farewell and thank you for all he’s done, and atleast the respect to do what’s best to reach his goals??
I would be PISSED if he went to the KNICKS because of the money.. FUCKIN HEATED IF IT WAS FOR THE MONEY, BUT YOU KNOW WHAT….. IT WAS THE COMPLETE OPPOSITE!!! COMPLETE OPPOSITE!!!
*30 MILLION PAYCUT
*”THE DECISION” PRODUCED A 500 THOUSAND DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP MONEY TO BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
*IT ALSO BROUGHT IN 5 FULL SCHOLARSHIPS FOR UNDER PRIVLEDGED CHILDREN OF BRON’S CHARITY
* PLUS ANY MONEY MADE FROM THOSE SPONSORSHIP SPOTS AND COMMERCIALS GOES STRAIGHT TO THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB
*EASILY OVER A MILLION DOLLARS DONATED TO CHARITY!!!
HEARTBROKEN??? YES!!! BUT DON’T GO ALL GILBERT ON THE GUY, BECAUSE HE DOESN’T HAVE THE PROFESIONALISM OF LEBRON.
Cleveland is still in the run, if they showed a little more respect the guy deserves he might of considered coming back to his hometown and GIVING YOU GUYS THE PLEASURE OF SENDING HIM OFF TO THE HALL OF FAME, AND ANOTHER CHANCE AT THEM GLORY DAYSZ, BUT KISS THAT GOOD BYE AND YOU HAVE TO THANK MR. GILBERT “THE DUMBFUCK”!!!!!
Think about it, say it’s a 6 year with a player option at the 5th, and their in the position where he has 3 chips, he’d be just 30 years old, jUST 30 YEARS OLD, THEIRS A HIGH CHANCE THAT HE’D STILL BE ABLE TO GIVE 5 TO 6 SEASONS AFTER THAT….
DAM….
hey greg oden!
@pheckzilla, i am glad you like my post but you have to agree that this article was extremely well written. after all i wouldn’t have commented at all if it wasnt for the emotions sparked in me by this article. much respek.
A very well-written article, Max. Since I agree with the majority of what you said because I am a fellow Clevelander, I don’t know that I have much to comment on your piece itself. Instead, I want to point out some flaws in BasketballSpew’s rebuttal.
Mr. Spew, I will admit that you make some good points. LeBron has done a lot for the city and the area of Northeast Ohio as a whole. He made the Cavs relevant again after so many years of terrible basketball (trust me, I went to those games in the late 90’s watching the likes of Bimbo Coles and Shawn Kemp; it wasn’t pretty). He’s won tons of individual awards in addition to helping the Cavs become an NBA power, and I know that many Cleveland residents, myself included, are grateful for the time he spent here. Therefore, I would agree that we shouldn’t be burning jerseys or vandalizing the city.
However, your argument about the changes in LeBron’s attitude is incredibly misguided. The dancing and the handshakes were not about LeBron, but about the Cavaliers coming together and bonding as a team. Don’t you think it’s a good idea that the players on the team like each other and have some chemistry? Don’t you think it’s good when the role players and the superstar have some sort of camaraderie? Additionally, Mr. Gilbert and the coaches have always been limited in what they could say about LeBron’s attitude because of their fear that this exact scenario would play out. How hated would Dan Gilbert have been in Cleveland if he criticized LeBron’s post-Game 5 press conference during the Celtics series and LeBron decided to leave because he felt “disrespected?”
From a basketball standpoint, how could you fault Gilbert and the front office for the basketball decisions that have been made when every trade, free agent signing, and draft pick have been about helping LeBron to “win now?” I have witnessed (no pun intended) bad trades to acquire the aging front-line players that you have mentioned (Jamison, Shaq), yet at the time of the trades, the media were lauding the Cavs for doing everything that they could to keep LeBron. LeBron has held this team hostage, playing Player/Coach/GM with his his entourage.
Now, as the owner of the team that has granted LeBron numerous perks, offered him an enormous contract, and has done everything in his power to do what Lebron HIMSELF has asked for over the past few years, how would you feel if he suddenly quit on the team that he basically built for himself in the middle of the playoffs? If he turned his back and refused to even CALL YOU to inform you of his decision, instead deciding to make you watch the stupid ESPN special just to find out if he would play for you next year?
Imagine that you’re a fan that has invest your time, money, and effort into supporting LeBron since he came into the league. You’ve bought his jersey, his witness t-shirt, Cavs season tickets; you went downtown to plead with him to stay as he walked into the IMG bulding for meetings; you’ve defended him against all the criticism that he’s not as good as Kobe, that he’s a choke artist. And then he announces on live TV, promoting himself all the while, like an arrogant jerk, that he’s going to leave your city and try to win a championship somewhere else because your city isn’t good enough for him. How would you feel?
Look, I don’t hate LeBron for leaving. I understand why he’s leaving. Personally, from a basketball standpoint, I think the Heat won’t win the title for a lot of reasons, namely the lack of a supporting cast, issues over sharing the ball between LeBron and Wade, the toll of playing tons of minutes in the regular season just to beat mediocre teams, and perhaps the bitterness in my heart rooting that LeBron never win a title.
But BS, if I can call you that, you can’t sit there and tell me that the way he’s leaving is just unbearable and downright abhorrent. You just can’t.
Five scholarships to the university of Phoenix. Ha! Take a look at the marketability of a degree from there and look at the schemes those “universities” (devry, itt tech, etc) run.
Yeah, the media should shoulder some blame for enabling him, but just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. And it doesn’t mean you’re without blame for being an a-hole about it.
@Basketball Spew
Yups, i mos definitely felt what the writer was trying to get across in this interview and definitely a very well written article!. The most insight i got from a Clevelander was the writer of this article and he hit it dead on which isn’t really hard to do when your directly impacted by the situation.
But the angle you took on your write-up, just had more of an overview, and overall perspective to the bigger picture without all the emotions.
Eazay!
Pheckz,
GIlbert was unable to make moves because LeBron was not willing to commit. Nobody wants to sign with a team thats star player is gearing up to skip town. If Lebron would have signed an extension like Kobe and Durant did then ownership would have gotten players.
Its SIMPLE
ANYBODY CAN DO WHAT BRON JUST DONE
That alone makes getting a ring have less shine there is NO challenge to this.
Everybody gets mad at Garnett n Ray Ray in tha twighlight of there careers teaming up yet 3 guys rob the NBA of competition in there prime.
College ball>NBA because this is wat the L has become a joke the once competetive NBA is now a joke.
N anybody who thought Orlando was mad when Shaq bounced times that by a million n thats how Bron has done Cleveland.
MESSAGE TO BRON REAL MEN LOVE A CHALLENGE NOT A CAKE WALK 5 RINGS EASILY WILL NEVER COMPARE TO 1 THA HARD WAY.
@realakron That is such a cop out, man. LeBron was there for 7 years and who’s the best player they got to play with him? I don’t even know. Mo? Every year the Cavs made shortsighted moves trying to patch together a squad around LeBron that could win a chip. They gave Varejao a huge contract. It looked like a colossal risk to get Old Shaq and guess what? It was! I can’t even remember the scrubs they put around him in his earlier years in the league? Larry Hughes? Who else? Bunch of scrubs and LeBron every year. Blame Gilbert and whoever else made all those decisions more than you blame LeBron.
@ realakron
I agree completely. Lebron never allowed the team to make REAL moves. Gilbert and Ferry made the best moves available. The talk of leaving for whatever bigger market team has surrounded the Cavs front office for years. Last summer instead maybe getting Trevor Ariza or another big free agent, we got Jamario Moon. Commitment, just as much as heart, wins championships. Lebron has shown niether and the Cavs franchise has played dearly for it.
P.S. the Jordan Brand would have never succeeded if MJ had pulled the stuff that Lebron has. You don’t hear stories of MJ giving up. You hear stories of him pushing forward no matter what. MJ took on challenges, from getting more championships than Magic to dunking on some bigger than John Stockton.
Meh. Good points on both sides, but ultimately, I think this was a cop out and I won’t respect James as much as a player. Can’t do it on your own? Go get a ring with someone else. Doesn’t have the mindset to be the GOAT. Next.
“LeBron decided to concentrate on building his popularity instead of winning”
Isnt this backwards? Was Antwan Jamison going to be better suddenly? Delonte West isnt going to jail? Wait no, Gilbert was going to trade for CP3 and Dwight Howard and Sideshow Bob was going to develop into Pau Gasol… please
CHASING RINGS AT 25 IS SAD
I RESPECT
Karl Malone
Gary Payton
KG
Ray Ray
Peirce
Barkley
Richmond
Ewing
Stockton
and countless other NBA HOFs who gave there blood sweat and and tears to get a chip where they were at or only ring chased after there best years of fighting were behind them.
great article. classy and well put. I feel for not only cleveland, but the midwest.
I will lead my team past the Heat after Kobe gets his 7.
spew,
1. you forgot that lebron signed off on ALL of the signings that the team did. as much as it’s gilberts fault, lebron showed that he cant put a team together.
2. you probably know nothing of loyalty. it’s when the chips are down, you still stand up and fight. im not saying that he finish his career there, but i think 1 more try would have been good. maybe a 2-3 year contract and then bounce out. he still would have been in his prime too. imo, the whole thing was a bitch move.
3. and it’s “wear” not “where”.
@#30
@tbone — LOL at LeBron building the Cavs. LeBron is not a GM. He’s a player. The front office can’t make bad moves and then blame a player for those same moves. If they did they’d be admitting they aren’t doing their jobs. And how much do you really know about the Cavs process anyway? Who are you? They probably would decide on a player and then tell LeBron, so his “signing off” was just him going, “Um, OK.”
Why does everybody keep saying LeBron is gonna be the No. 2 to Wade? For the last couple years it’s been pretty unanimous that LeBron is the better player, so why would he now become the second option? He chose Wade and Bosh to be his supporting cast, and instead of playing in Cleveland — which is much harder to sell than Miami — they’re going to South Beach.
Funny how nobody ever bashed Shaq for leaving a title-contending team in Orlando to join the Lakers, but LeBron is a villain for this.
Couldn’t have said it any better myself. This article has such passion and emotion, which about 90% of Cleveland is feeling right now. The other 10% are not true Cavs fans, and true to their city.
Is this the Max Sheridan from Beachwood? He was all over the Plain Dealer a couple years back. He averaged about 25 a game, and I believe he was 1st team All-Ohio. Where is he playing now?
#36
cmon bro. why do you think gilbert is so mad? he spent the money b/c lebron bought off on it. you REALLY dont think that they didnt asked him who they were considering before signing? if so, then im wrong and all of the media are wrong. EVERYONE agrees that lebron bought off on it. if you dont believe me, go read yahoo sports, espn, and every other damn nba news site.
the cavs pretty much ball washed lebron from day 1. was it a bad move.. hell yes. why? b/c of what happened last night. in any case, lebron made that team and that team was made for him.
$36
go read the wojnarowski article.
nails the whole thing on the head.
It is the same Max Sheridan; he lives down the street from me. He currently attends Vanderbilt University with my sister, but he’s not playing for them or anything. He still kicks my butt when we play in his driveway, though.
In the end Gilbert and Danny Ferry didn’t bring the right people to the team. They picked up scrubs time and time again. Shaq was on the sh*t list at MIA before he got traded from MIA, and then the Suns did Worse with him on their roster. If it was an actual genius GM, a like like Sam Presti, he would have made the right BASKETBALL decision, and signed good player regardless of the fact if James was gonna leave or stay. They should have had a fall back, rather than put all their eggs in a basket. It’s a Franchise aka. Business, it has to be ran like a business.
