Pass The Mic: Sylven Landesberg Is Quiet Yet Dominant

When we posted about our intern search last week, we heard from all sorts of people. But one person that stood out from the pack was Lucas Shapiro. An avid Dime reader and basketball fanatic who even has his own NBA blog, while Lucas would love to intern, he is only 16 years old and lives in Boston. (Also, he doesn’t have his license.) But nonetheless, we thought we’d pass the mic to the young buck to put the rest of the world on to Virginia’s Sylven Landesberg. Here’s his story:
During the summer of 2008, I got to see a McDonald’s All-American play and I did not even know it. I was at basketball camp at the University of Virginia and did not know much about the players on the team. All that I knew was that Virginia was supposed to be in the basement of the ACC.
While the UVA squad scrimmaged, all that I could think about was how bad this team would be next season since Sean Singletary had just left. I had very low expectations while watching this game. Many of my friends that were at this open gym session wanted to shoot around on the other baskets, but I wanted to sit and watch.
Virginia assistant coach Rick Brunson, an ex-NBA sharpshooter, was giving the starting unit “the business.” Brunson was talking smack and backing it up with all of the treys he kept knocking down. To tell you the truth, I was embarrassed for the players on the court.
Suddenly, I noticed one player begin to heat up. This kid kept slashing through the lane and getting his way while scoring at every possible angle. On one trip down, he came through with a steal and dunked it. This caught my attention and I was completely tuned in to the game. He just kept knocking down mid-range shots and nobody could stop him. This kid took over the game and nobody around me seemed to notice as everyone was focused on Coach Brunson who kept talking trash and demoralizing the other team.
How could this guy go unnoticed? I went home to look up the mystery player on the roster and I realized I had just watched Sylven Landesberg. New Yorkers should be familiar with this kid after he averaged nearly 30 points per game in high school along with 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior at Holy Cross High School. Disappointed that I had not gone up and talked to him when I had the opportunity, I knew I would hear about him in the future. Yet, for some reason, I did not hear much about him over the next year.
I have yet to see a freshman basketball player who had a quieter yet more dominant season. The 6-6 shooting guard out of Queens averaged 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. In one of the best conferences in the nation, Landesberg won the ACC Rookie of the Year competing against Ed Davis, Al-Farouq Aminu, Eliot Williams and Chris Singleton for this award.
Sure, you could make the argument that Landesberg got the most minutes out of the bunch and was on a bad team, but he did lead his team through some impressive upsets. He dropped 23 points on Clemson beating them in overtime, something Duke certainly could not do. This game was especially impressive considering how well Clemson traditionally does against other ACC teams. Overall, he dropped 20+ points 11 other times last year, playing the entire season the same way that he did during the scrimmage I had watched: quiet, yet dominant.
This season, the smooth guard is ready to get noticed and become a household name. And as one of 50 preseason candidates for the 2009-10 Wooden Award All-American Team and Player of the Year honors, he’s well on his way.
Nice job by the kid. I agree, this guy’s been overlooked from the McDonald’s team to UVA. He’ll be in the League someday.
…the kid has a point.
It seems strange that we haven’t heard much about a freshman SG who averaged 16-6-3 and seems to have great size and athleticism for the 2 guard position.
Are we missing something? Ed Davis and Al-Farouq Aminu were getting a lot of hype before the draft yet we didn’t hear anything about this kid.
Excellent job. I agree with this kid about Landesberg. He flew under the radar because UVA was the doormat of the ACC last year. Surely, he will make it to the NBA. Maybe ESPN could use this Lucas kid!
Nice, I will be on the look out for SYL.
I rememeber discovering Danny Granger at New Mexico the same way. Except it was 12am central late nite espn Nevada vs New Mexico and Granger was looking like Tmac. It’s what I love about college ball and why I will watch pretty much any game that is on.
Great read, keep it up
Nice read. Cool keep it up and get on with DIME as soon as you got all them requirements down.
I enjoyed this post. It is always good to hear about up and coming prospects that were not on the top 10 teams. I agree with this kid, Landesberg is the real deal and we will see more of it this season. Did you see this kids Lucas’ blog? In=depth NBA coverage from a high school kid.
I only read this because Lucas is the son of a
family I grew up with. I am no expert and not a
MALE, but he held my interest in what he was
writing about and appeared to be very intuitive
regarding this ball player. Lucas, Good Luck to
you. I can’t write that well and I am in my 40’s.
I just want to thank everyone for your kind words about my writing and blog. I’ll keep up the hard work and keep pumping out the best stuff I can. Thanks guys.
Good job Lucas. Good read.
I had to keep searching for his games and stats last year. If I didn’t remember him from murdering NYC I wouldn’t have known that he existed.
well written dime piece…good job dime for giving the youngster some shine