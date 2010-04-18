Pass The Mic: The Thunder Will Push The Lakers To Seven Games

Words. Chantay Jordan
Can the Oklahoma City Thunder be the 2007 Golden State Warriors? Probably not, but history shows that a #1 vs. #8 Western Conference playoff matchup can get really interesting. In 2007, the 67-win Dallas Mavericks swept the season series against the Warriors, only to go down 4-2 in the first round against them. The Thunder are playing great basketball right now and have truly come together as a group as the season’s progressed, while the Lakers may have lost their identity and are certainly losing their health.
So what happens when the Los Angeles Lakers meet with the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven game playoff series? As the series is set to tipoff today, many questions and concerns remain. One revolves around the state of the Lakers and the fight of the Thunder. If the Lakers underestimate Kevin Durant and the Thunder, then they may be in for a big surprise. Kobe said it himself, “If we don’t come in ready, Oklahoma will beat us.” Don’t get it twisted. Phil Jackson will get the Lakers to the second round, but it will take seven games against the Thunder for them to do so.
Here are four things to consider before writing the Thunder off:
1. The Lakers have been battling injuries all season. The Black Mamba is releasing lethal venom in the form of another great season, but not only is he comparatively old when matched against the 21-year-old scoring champion, he is also nursing that nagging finger injury on his shooting hand, back spasms and an ailing knee. Also, Andrew Bynum has sat out the last three weeks with a strained Achilles tendon, and it may take him time to get readjusted to the offense. Plus, Ron Artest just recently twisted his ankle.
2. The Thunder did drop the season series against the Lakers 3-1, but Los Angeles has not been playing championship basketball since before the All-Star break. They have no momentum going into the playoffs, while OKC is on the up and up. It’s clear that the young Thunder are going to be pushing the ball all game, which may cause problems for a Lakers team with an elder point guard in Derek Fisher and a big frontcourt of Bynum and Pau Gasol. You have to wonder if the going-through-the-motions Lakers have what it takes to repeat. Sure they almost won 60 games, but the Lakers have left many weaknesses exposed that can be easily exploited by a hungrier, younger and more motivated team like the Thunder.
3. Surprisingly, there is not much statistically that separates the Lakers from the Thunder in terms of defensive and offensive efficiency. Both teams average 101 points per game, and both teams pull down around 44 rebounds per game. The Lakers shot much better from three-land in their four games against the Thunder this season, but for the season, they both shoot 34%. The Lakers average just one more assist per game, but the Thunder shoot 80% at the line compared to the Lakers’ 76%. Also, Kevin Durant shoots a league best, 10.3 free throws a game. Just don’t talk to Phil Jackson about that…
4. KD is the scoring champion and has a thirst for L.A. blood stemming from the recent comments by Jackson. An angry Durantula could be as scary as an actual tarantula, and a bit much for Artest to contain. Durant is absolutely playing out of his mind coming off his first All-Star appearance and scoring title. What more can you ask for? You’re going into a first round match up against the defending champions who are not only highly favored to win the series, but maybe even sweep.
At the end of the day, the Lakers are an arrogant team, and the confidence they’ve displayed (even while sputtering to close the regular season) forced L.A. Times writer T.J. Simers to write about why the “Lakers’ confidence is causing some confusion.” This matchup will prove to be no walk in the park, especially with the way the Lakers’ bench has been playing. While L.A. should win this series in five or six, we also said that about the Mavericks in 2007…
What do you think? Will the Lakers win the series? And in how many games?
No way. The Lakers have too much size and depth as long as Bynum stays healthy and Odom can come off the bench. Artest can guard Durant and slow him down, if the refs don’t give KD every call. Like it or not, Phil Jackson was speaking the truth when he said the refs baby Durant, 10+ free throws a game? C’mon now. Lebron didn’t even shoot that many and he gets just about every call he whines about, which is just about every time he gets touched.
THUNDER GOING TO GET SWEPT
As I began to read this article, Bynum crammed the ball so hard on Kristic, I stopped readin and just commented.
Healthy Bynum = irrelevant articles about Laker “problems”
lakers should win the west, but do you really believe they can beat cleveland. shaq is old and all, but with him the lakers dont have any size advantage against the cavs.
btw, do any of the lakers fans really think kobe should be the mvp? I know the chants are in every arena, but does anybody really believe it?
OKC will be lucky to see a game 6 in this series, the lakers have the 3 best big men in this series by a WIDE margin.
Only 2 teams in the league have the size to play the lakers and they both play in the eastern conference. Cavs and Magic
@ Rafa
No, we don’t think Kobe’s the mvp but it’s the same as cheerin for your squad. U never hear MVP chants when we losin and Kobe shootin free throws. It’s like the wave. Your team up, your top dog gets foulled on a drive and you show your appreciation by the MVP chaqnts. That being said, only Kobe, Nash and Amare, DWill, Durant, Dwight, Bron and Wade should be hearin it.
damn…westbrook is killing the lakers…i think westbrook is better and will be better than derrick rose
thunder cant hang with the lakers. 4-1 or sweep.
@ K Dizzle
Realise that Bynum will dunk it a few time, grab a few rebounds and block a shot or two in first six minutes and not doing anything else for the other 42 minutes.
hmm I have my reservations about your “Artest won’t be able to contain” Durant theory. Especially after watching game 1.
But I’ll give you this much: things will be interesting seeing as Kobe blatantly passed up many looks in game 1 that he would have usually taken- most likely because of his messed up finger. I’ve had one of those before and I have absolutely no idea how he’s managing to be effective with it, let alone even play with it. That alone mat hive the Thunder some breathing room, but what’s a liitle air gonna do when RonRon’s basically drowning your star player with defensive prowess?
***may give***….this iPhones spell correct feature makes me want to shit is Steve Jobs
***shit ON Steve Jobs***…see what I mean ?!?!?
Sweep. L.A. vs Cleveland this year. Ratings off the meters. Shaq V Kobe + Lebron’s 1st championship. Done.
uh im pretty sure the warriors swept the mavericks that season
A key Laker player has to go down for The Okie Dokes to win this series….
I like that Dime has recognised that OKC has a chance. and I would put a number on that. 30%.
Judging by todays game, lakers are def gonna be in trouble. I mean Durant shot terribly and it was not ALL due to artest, there were a lot of looks that he would typically make that he didn’t, he IS the scoring champ ppl lest not get ignorant cos ur jumpin on laker d*ck. Also, Jeff green didnt have a great game offensively and neither did anyone else really, it was all russel. Again, this was not all due to laker defense. Im sure that OKC is thinkin, if KD gets hot (i think he will) Westbrook continues to be a beast, then we will have even easier looks in addition to what we managed in a single digit loss. And this team did 20piece the lakers this season. If people such as Harden, and green start to contribute to a hot KD and Westbrook the lakers will be sweating, especially cos their size advantage is not that serious, OKC has several large capable big men who have a lot of hustle, as they proved today. They have more than enough to stay in the series. And I think outside of balanced bball, what matters in the playoffs is having that team chemistry, that “i will die for my boys” mentality. I think OKC does. And I hope they show the lakers how much of a difference it can make. Go Thunder.
golden state swept the season series get ur facts right
Hi, I’m Factman:
@ Boogie
Fact: LA has one of the best size advantages over ANY TEAM in the league, including OKC. Bynum, Gasol, and Odom. This obviously goes without saying, but it felt obliged to fill in the gaps for you, Boogie.
You’re Welcome.
Chantay Jordan is definately smoking some good stuff when he thinks OKC will push lakers to 7.
How does OKC have momemtum when they finished the last 10 games with a 6-4 record, sure the lakers are struggling but not every 8th seeded team is like GS and pulls the upset.
With bynum back and playin agasint a weak to say the least front line to get his legs and confidence back, hes definately ready for the second round agsint den or utah.
One last and most improtant note; KD 7-24 FG.. this is why lakers got Artest!!
Bynum is back and I think the Thunder is too small and outclassed in the power forward and center position. Unless Jeff Green plays the series of his life and Durant drops 40 every night it’s not looking too good for the Thunder right now. Although Russell Westbrook is killing the L.A. guards.
Lakers in 6 even 5
…the Thunder are alrite, but one thing we can all agree on is they aint the 07′ Warriors. That was the epitome of a bully team.
Hoops is a team’s game. The Thunder’s offense is a mess except for screens to let KD get the ball. As soon as he gets it, all motion stops.
KD missed some good looks cause he had to work hard just to get the ball in his hands.
Kobe is very far from his normal self. The Lakers won’t even make it to the finals if he doesn’t recover.
2007 Golden state – Veteran team, had won 9 of 10 going into the playoffs, swept the season against the Mavs, had a mental home crowd and had the Mavs ex coach.
2010 Oklahoma Thunder – Young team, Young coach, lost 6 of 10 coming into the playoffs and 3 of 4 to the Lakers.
The Lakers dont even need to shut Durant down, they have a better, bigger and more experienced team.
Are we sure Kobe gets what basketball is about?
LA completely dominates the ball inside and gets up by 20+. Then Kobe starts jacking 3s, shooting fadeaways, trying to do circus layups and what happens? OKC within 10 the rest of the game even within 6 with 4 minuts.
Why doesnt he just take a back seat, feed Bynum and Gasol who OKC have no answer for?
So back to my opening question. As Simmons would say, does Kobe understand “The Secret”?
Chantay, don’t let these rude comments get you down. That was a very good article.
Chantay who? Please, sounds like a rookie!!!!!!
I didn’t read the article. The Thunder wont see game 7, not with a healthy Bynum.
OKC needs to attack he basket more in game two get and get Bynum in foul trouble and out the game cause a frontline of Gasol at C.and Odom at PF. scares nobody on the defensive end of the court cause everyone knows these two play sofe in the paint on defense.We can all see Kobe is not his old self w/the injuries.We tend to forget how many miles Kobe has on those legs,im 28 years old and he got drafted when I was in Jr.High School and he’s been playing since I was entering my first year of high school.Deep runs into the playoffs all but 3 seasons of his career (04-05 missed playoffs and 05-06 and 06-07 series losses to the Suns).Have taken a toll on his legs,not to mention the two straight years of olympic summer bball along with Gasol,they will also be playing in this years summer olympics bball.As I see it the Lakers with there salary cap situation and bad contracts are soon to be over the hill in my opinion.