The 2019 NBA Finals will feature a chapter of one of the more curious storylines of this season, as the Golden State Warriors face off against a member of their last two title teams who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, Patrick McCaw.

After playing a meaningful bench role on the 2016-17 Warriors, McCaw saw his role diminish last season, and then he suffered a traumatic back injury that ruled him out for the rest of the year and most of the postseason. During the offseason, McCaw decided it was time to move on from Golden State, though as a restricted free agent, he didn’t have the ability to make that happen organically.

As a result, McCaw stayed away from the Warriors while trying to secure a new contract, even missing the team’s ring ceremony. He continued his holdout until December, when he signed an offer sheet with Cleveland that was too onerous for Golden State to match due to the luxury tax. The Cavaliers waived him shortly afterwards, freeing McCaw to sign with the Raptors.

The entire affair skirted the line of violating NBA rules and hasn’t even resulted in an improved role for the third-year guard. McCaw averaged 3.3 minutes per game in 26 appearances for Toronto during the regular season. During the playoffs, he has played 36 minutes over seven games, and only 7 minutes occurred outside of garbage time, via Cleaning the Glass.