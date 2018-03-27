Getty Image

Paul George was under no misconceptions that there would be both a stark learning curve and, at times, a painful adjustment period this season has he integrated himself into the already-established Thunder culture. George knew that one of the most difficult hurdles would be figuring out how to coexist alongside two other alpha players in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

But he also understood that he’d have to figure out how to navigate the dynamic with an oversize auxiliary player — and personality — like Steven Adams, who he’d battled against in the past and who has curried a certain reputation around the league for his physical play in the post, not to mention his uncanny ability to get under his opponents’ skin.

At media availability on Tuesday, George spoke about getting to know the physically imposing and alarmingly hirsute Kiwi, joking with reporters that Adams turned out to be exactly what he expected, but in the best possible way.