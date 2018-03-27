Paul George Lovingly Says Steven Adams Is A Big Man Who Enjoys Starting Trouble

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George
03.27.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Paul George was under no misconceptions that there would be both a stark learning curve and, at times, a painful adjustment period this season has he integrated himself into the already-established Thunder culture. George knew that one of the most difficult hurdles would be figuring out how to coexist alongside two other alpha players in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

But he also understood that he’d have to figure out how to navigate the dynamic with an oversize auxiliary player — and personality — like Steven Adams, who he’d battled against in the past and who has curried a certain reputation around the league for his physical play in the post, not to mention his uncanny ability to get under his opponents’ skin.

At media availability on Tuesday, George spoke about getting to know the physically imposing and alarmingly hirsute Kiwi, joking with reporters that Adams turned out to be exactly what he expected, but in the best possible way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGESteven Adams

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP