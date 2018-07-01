ESPN

Paul George agreed to re-sign in Oklahoma City on the first night of free agency in what would’ve been a stunning decision months ago, but was the expected outcome after recent reports all pointed to him remaining with the Thunder.

George made his announcement on stage at Russell Westbrook’s house party, alerting the crowd that he would be staying in OKC for a long time. The only question about George’s new deal was how long it would be for, with most anticipating a two or three-year deal with a player option for the final year.

Instead, George agreed to a four-year deal with the Thunder with a player option for the final year, committing to be in OKC for at least three more years and earning $137 million in the process. While that’s a lot of money, it’s an awful lot less than he could’ve made had he remained with the Pacers this past season and it wasn’t in L.A., where everyone expected him to be.

When the details of George’s contract hit the good folks on ESPN’s The Jump with Rachel Nichols, it led Brian Windhorst to have an incredible reaction on live television, including him making this immediately meme-able face of disbelief.