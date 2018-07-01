Paul George Reportedly Committed To A New Deal With The Thunder

06.30.18

Getty Image

To the surprise of no one, All-Star forward Paul George elected to decline his (discounted) 2018-19 player option in order to enter full-blown unrestricted free agency on July 1. While that move did close some doors for the 28-year-old, George was one of the top players on the market and, as a result, there was plenty of buzz regarding his next contract, including extensive ties to the Los Angeles Lakers and his incumbent team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the end of the process, though, George elected to pull the trigger on a new deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The news was announced by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski just before the start of free agency and got confirmed by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

