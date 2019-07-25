Sam Presti Disagreed With Paul George Saying Trading Him Was A ‘Mutual’ Decision

The most shocking development of a crazy NBA offseason was Paul George being traded from the Thunder to the Clippers to help facilitate Kawhi Leonard signing in L.A. Leonard apparently worked hard on his end to convince George to join him back in their hometown, and George asked Oklahoma City to send him there.

The Thunder used the leverage they had to get a record haul of draft picks as well as a terrific young point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and later flipped Russell Westbrook to Houston to cement the fact that a rebuild would begin soon. On Wednesday, George was officially introduced as a member of the Clippers and he explained how and why he pushed for a trade there.

The most interesting part of his comments was in saying the plan in Oklahoma City was always to give it one more year and re-evaluate where things stood, claiming it was a mutual decision to trade him. On Thursday, Sam Presti of the Thunder spoke at a press conference and politely disagreed with George’s statement, noting that it wasn’t an acrimonious split, but also was not what he would define as mutual.

