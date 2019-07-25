Getty Image

When the 2019-20 NBA season tips off this fall, a total of eight All-Stars will be in different uniforms. It’s the most significant superstar movement we’ve seen in one summer. Not only did it completely rearranged the league’s competitive landscape; it represents a watershed moment for player empowerment.

Kawhi Leonard was at the center of it all, and the way he was able to use his leverage to orchestrate a trade for Paul George, a player who wasn’t even on the market at the time, could have ripple effects for years to come. On Wednesday, the Clippers introduced their new superstar tandem at a press conference in Los Angeles, where they each faced questions about how the deal came together.

In a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, George claimed that he and the Thunder more or less came to a mutual agreement to part ways, citing the notion that, despite him signing a four-year contract last summer to remain in OKC, the two sides had apparently agreed to give it one more season and re-evaluate this offseason.