Paul Pierce Gave His Theory Into How Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Magically Stays On His Head

#Paul Pierce #Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
02.12.18

Getty Image

TNT’s coverage of NBA games is the best on television right now. Its studio show, Inside the NBA, has won just about every award that a sports television show can win, and recrntly, it has added the unparalleled analysis that is brought to the table by Kevin Garnett‘s Area 21.

Beyond the fact that Area 21 has the unique voices of Garnett and his friends from his hoops days, it also includes something of a marvel of physics. Garnett wears a hoodie during the segment, but he always has it sitting way on the back of his head. It looks like it should fall off, but for reasons that are not totally clear, it does not.

This popped up again on Sunday during Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement ceremony, when Garnett wore a hoodie that looked like it had to have been taped to his head. It was incredible, and Pierce appeared on ESPN’s The Jump to discuss this phenomenon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKEVIN GARNETTPAUL PIERCE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP