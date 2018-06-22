Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers made one of the smartest pick of the 2018 NBA Draft when they used the 10th overall selection to select Mikal Bridges. Between his near-perfect fit on their roster, the fact that he went to school at Villanova, and the fact that his mom works for the team, just about everyone figured the Sixers would snatch up Bridges if he was available at 10. He was, and they did, and everyone seemed content with the decision.

That’s what made the fact that Bridges got flipped a little later in the evening to Phoenix so shocking. Bridges got moved for Texas Tech product Zhaire Smith and Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick. The former is a high-risk, high-reward type player (the exact opposite of Bridges in many analysts’ eyes), the latter is a potentially fantastic asset to have.

Sixers coach and acting general manager Brett Brown explained the decision to make the trade after the dust settled. He said that despite there being the obvious human element to it, Bridges and Smith were 1A and 1B on their draft board, and getting to take their 1B while also getting a valuable future asset was a smart move.