Sixers Coach Brett Brown Cited ‘Star Hunting’ As A Reason Behind Their Draft Day Trade

#2018 NBA Draft #Philadelphia 76ers
Associate Editor
06.22.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers made one of the smartest pick of the 2018 NBA Draft when they used the 10th overall selection to select Mikal Bridges. Between his near-perfect fit on their roster, the fact that he went to school at Villanova, and the fact that his mom works for the team, just about everyone figured the Sixers would snatch up Bridges if he was available at 10. He was, and they did, and everyone seemed content with the decision.

That’s what made the fact that Bridges got flipped a little later in the evening to Phoenix so shocking. Bridges got moved for Texas Tech product Zhaire Smith and Miami’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick. The former is a high-risk, high-reward type player (the exact opposite of Bridges in many analysts’ eyes), the latter is a potentially fantastic asset to have.

Sixers coach and acting general manager Brett Brown explained the decision to make the trade after the dust settled. He said that despite there being the obvious human element to it, Bridges and Smith were 1A and 1B on their draft board, and getting to take their 1B while also getting a valuable future asset was a smart move.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGS2018 NBA DraftBRETT BROWNMikal BridgesPHILADELPHIA 76ERSzhaire smith

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP