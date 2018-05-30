Getty Image

The basketball world was rocked on Tuesday night, when The Ringer published an explosive story indicating that Sixers executive Bryan Colangelo operated five burner Twitter accounts to criticize a laundry list of people that included players and the man he replaced, Sam Hinkie. There were a myriad of other allegations in the piece, including that Colangelo was using the accounts to subtly reveal sensitive information that only someone of his stature would know.

Even Joel Embiid seemed to struggle to completely understand what the hell was going on, because it is hard for anyone to fully comprehend this strange saga. In response, Philadelphia is doing basically the only thing it can do at this juncture, as the franchise announced that an investigation is underway on Wednesday morning.