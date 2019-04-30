Getty Image

After a lopsided Game 1 loss in Toronto, the Philadelphia 76ers entered Game 2 on Monday evening with a sense of urgency. Despite some level of uncertainty with Joel Embiid’s status as a result of illness, the Sixers showed up in a big way on the road and, when the clock flipped to triple zeroes, Philadelphia emerged with a 94-89 victory to even the series and send things back to the City of Brotherly Love in (very) interesting fashion.

In the early going, there were signs of life from the Raptors, including Pascal Siakam taking it to Embiid on the interior.

Pascal Siakam spins and scores early in Game 2! 🌪️ 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/7s9KVl5hJk — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2019