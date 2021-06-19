The Sixers Forced A Game 7 With A Tight Road Win Over The Hawks

The Sixers mustered a close win, 104-99, over the Hawks in a road Game 6 on the backs of two strong performances from Joel Embiid and Seth Curry.

Atlanta got out to a big early lead. Not only was their offense in high gear, but Ben Simmons picked up his second foul with 6:41 to go in the first period and went to the bench. And as they have all series, Trae Young and the Hawks responded by hitting the gas.

With Embiid still nursing a torn meniscus and already not the most smooth big man defensively when he has to contain in space, Young was able to take advantage of him in the pick-and-roll. Young’s IQ continued to shine as it has throughout these breakout playoffs, and he scored 20 points in the first half to go with seven assists and zero turnovers. He killed Philadelphia with pull-up threes, floaters, and lobs.

❄️ 3 floaters, 3 buckets for Trae ❄️ He's picking up where he left off, with 8 points early in Game 6 on ESPN 😳 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HFPkzo0vhU — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

It looked like the Sixers had no idea what was coming.

Capela taps it out.. Trae taps it back!#NBAPlayoffs on ESPN pic.twitter.com/YdBaNxEYZJ — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

With Simmons and Tobias Harris both dealing with foul trouble, head coach Doc Rivers went to Tyrese Maxey for extended stretches in the first half as Simmons played just 10 minutes. Maxey responded with a huge performance, scoring aggressively and efficiently all night.

This was clean, Tyrese Maxey 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Y6MBk5icfa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 19, 2021

Embiid had just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting in the first half, but the floodgates finally opened in the third period as Philly opened with a 12-0 run. That was courtesy of an Embiid triple as well as three from Curry, who continued to pour it in from deep.

Seth Curry's heating up 🔥 5-6 from deep 👀 pic.twitter.com/aI4UY1FUBF — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2021

The Sixers consistently turned defense into offense, created threes, and took control of the game throughout the quarter and it looked like much of the rest of the series in that regard. That is, until John Collins came up with another monstrous, momentum-changing dunk over Embiid to give Atlanta some much-needed energy.