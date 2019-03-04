Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns appear to be a mess, to the point where the NBA is reportedly “concerned” about the organization as a whole. While the Suns aren’t the only team deploying a less than spectacular basketball team during the 2018-19 season, stories continue to emerge that don’t paint the franchise in the best light.

On Monday, another batch emerged from Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN and, in short, his insight into Phoenix’s front office is more than worth a read in totality. From stories about owner Robert Sarver “dressing down” a future Hall of Fame player in the locker after a game in 2012 to the weirdness of the present-day front office, this saga has it all.