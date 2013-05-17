Photo: Brittney Griner & Kareem Compare The Size Of Their Hands

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.16.13 5 years ago

After tutoring Andrew Bynum during the big man’s first few years in the NBA, legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is working out the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick Brittney Griner this summer. Among other things, he’s *gasp* teaching her how to shoot the skyhook. If perfected, that would be a truly unstoppable shot in the WNBA, especially with Griner’s size.

The best part about all this? Kareem and the 6-8 Griner actually compared hand sizes, and while Abdul-Jabbar says his hands are bigger, it looks pretty close to us. That’s insane. Griner’s feet are also bigger than Kareem’s, which is even crazier.

How good will she be in the WNBA?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBRITTNEY GRINERKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP