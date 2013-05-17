Photo: Brittney Griner & Kareem Compare The Size Of Their Hands

After tutoring Andrew Bynum during the big man’s first few years in the NBA, legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is working out the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick Brittney Griner this summer. Among other things, he’s *gasp* teaching her how to shoot the skyhook. If perfected, that would be a truly unstoppable shot in the WNBA, especially with Griner’s size.

The best part about all this? Kareem and the 6-8 Griner actually compared hand sizes, and while Abdul-Jabbar says his hands are bigger, it looks pretty close to us. That’s insane. Griner’s feet are also bigger than Kareem’s, which is even crazier.

How good will she be in the WNBA?

