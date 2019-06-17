Getty Image

On the night the Toronto Raptors won the NBA title, a man in a Kyle Lowry jersey roamed the streets of Toronto with a large plant in hand. He’s since become known as Plant Guy, a man who wanted to convince Kawhi Leonard to stay in Canada by offering up what he called a Kawactus, or a Kawhi Cactus. After doing a memorable interview with a local television outlet, Plant Guy disappeared into the night.

Other fans have taken up his cause since then. Early on in the day, a fan wearing a black We The North t-shirt was spotted holding a large, potted plant as he set up to watch the parade.

Plant Guy 2 on Queen St. pic.twitter.com/IfHiMEiqrc — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

Then, in what might be Raps fans crowning achievement, a fan (who we cannot confirm as the OG Plant Guy) was able to give Leonard a small house plant as Leonard passed by atop a bus on the parade route. Leonard then held the plant in the air as the crowd and his teammates on the bus went nuts.