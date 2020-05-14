Here Are Prop Bets For The Final Two Episodes Of ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance has kept sports fans captivated over the last month, as it’s the exceedingly rare new sports thing that folks can consume during the NBA’s COVID-19 hiatus. The 10-part docuseries will come to an end on Sunday evening, and ahead of the final two episodes, prop bets have popped up for those who want to channel their inner Michael Jordan and gamble on something that doesn’t necessarily call for gambling.

The reason props have been unveiled for the final two episodes is, unlike the first eight, screeners have not been sent out for the final two and, thus, there’s not any leaked footage on the interwebs.

All of the following prop bets come via BetOnline:

Episode 10 average viewership: Over/Under 6 million

Episode 9 and 10 metered market rating in Chicago: Over/Under 12 market rating

First person shown:

Phil Jackson, 3/2

Jerry Krause, 2/1

Scottie Pippen, 3/1

Jerry Reinsdorf, 4/1

Dennis Rodman, 5/1

How many people will be shown with cigar in mouth? Over/Under 3 different people

How many times will the “f” word be said? Over/Under 2½

Will Michael Jordan be shown in a Wizards uniform?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will Michael Jordan cry while being interviewed?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Based on what we know about this series, it seems safe to say the ratings will be through the roof for the final two episodes (although the second episode each night has seen about a 200,000 viewer dip from the first, so 6 million might be tight), there will be a bunch of cigars (the real number is O/U 2 because Jordan is going to have a cigar in his mouth at some point and they’re showing them win a title, so there will be celebration footage that will surely feature cigars), and there will be plenty of profanity. Also, Jordan being shown in a Wizards uni seems like some solid value. Of course, prop bets on an ESPN documentary are not canon, but if you were to wager on anything, those in particular seem like the most sensible bets.