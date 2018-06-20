A First Look At Puma’s New ‘Clyde Court’ Basketball Sneaker

Twitter/@brkicks

Puma is back in the basketball sneaker game for the first time in 20 years, having signed Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, and Zhaire Smith from this year’s draft class, potentially giving them the top two picks and a trio of lottery picks as they jumpstart their basketball business once again.

Along with that trio of draft picks, Puma added Jay-Z as a creative consultant (not president, as was first reported), which gives them even more cache as both a basketball brand and lifestyle brand. The question for most was what their sneakers would look like, as we haven’t seen a Puma basketball shoe since 1998 and, obviously, a lot have changed since then.

On Wednesday, we got our answer in the form of the “Clyde Court,” which pays homage to the old school Clyde’s released in 1973 that became an iconic part of Puma’s line, while also adding some upgrades in terms of performance.