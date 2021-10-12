We’ve known about Puma’s upcoming signature sneaker for LaMelo Ball for some time now, as the reigning Rookie of the Year for the Charlotte Hornets has been wearing the shoe throughout the summer. However, up until Tuesday, it hadn’t had an official unveiling, complete with a release date, price point, and all of those things that are most important to the sneaker buying public.

That changed Tuesday when Puma announced the MB.01 will release in December at a $125 price point, with Puma.com and Foot Locker’s family of retailers carrying the sneaker. As for the performance details on the sneaker itself, it has a NitroFoam cushioned midsole with a mesh upper and a non-slip rubber outsole.

As for the aesthetics, it has the design from LaMelo’s tattoo on the lacing, as well as his “Not From Here” slogan at the base of the tongue, and 1-of-1 on the top, while also promising to boast a variety of bold colorways to match LaMelo’s personality on and off the court.



It is the first true signature for a current athlete from Puma, which re-entered the basketball space in 2018 with nods to its past with retro designs spun into modern sneaker tech, and has since put out the RS Dreamer from J.Cole and now adds the MB.01 to its lineup.