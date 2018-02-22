The Dallas Mavericks found themselves at the center of a major scandal this week, as allegations emerged of decades-long sexual misconduct violations on the part of one of their former front office executives.
Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther published a scathing expose on Wednesday about former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, uncovering a disturbing portrait of a man who routinely used his position of power to make unwanted sexual advances toward women who worked for the team.
Multiple former staffers came forward for the article, which revealed an organization-wide atmosphere that was hostile, misogynistic, and predatory toward women. Ussery is no longer employed with the Mavericks, but the ordeal begs the question of how much responsibility lays on the shoulders of team owner Mark Cuban.
Rachel Nichols raised that very question on Wednesday’s episode of The Jump, detailing an account of how Cuban failed to fire former Mavs beat writer Earl K. Sneed even after it became known he was physically abusive to his girlfriend, another Mavs employee. Nichols continued to take Cuban to task for not addressing the Ussery situation head on.
How many people did ESPN fire last year for harassment? While that doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t report the story, maybe get off the high horse when editorializing about it when your own team is guilty of worse.
I don’t recall the story about ESPN looking the other way for 10 years while one of the execs was sexually harassing women, but perhaps I just don’t read enough / care about espn anymore because their coverage sucks.
Either way, in a company of 8000 people, is Rachel Nichols not allowed to have an opinion on the matter because she works for a large company that had people get in trouble for sexual harassment?
You mean Mark Cuban, the same guy who went after the president for the same things…..
1. I’d imagine Cuban and Trump are both pieces of shit.
2. Cuban is accused of being oblivious or an enabler…we still don’t know the specifics on everything he did or did not know. Trump is accused of being a sexual predator to over a dozen women, including rape accusations. Not exactly apples to apples there comrade.