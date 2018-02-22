Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks found themselves at the center of a major scandal this week, as allegations emerged of decades-long sexual misconduct violations on the part of one of their former front office executives.

Sports Illustrated‘s Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther published a scathing expose on Wednesday about former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, uncovering a disturbing portrait of a man who routinely used his position of power to make unwanted sexual advances toward women who worked for the team.

Multiple former staffers came forward for the article, which revealed an organization-wide atmosphere that was hostile, misogynistic, and predatory toward women. Ussery is no longer employed with the Mavericks, but the ordeal begs the question of how much responsibility lays on the shoulders of team owner Mark Cuban.

Rachel Nichols raised that very question on Wednesday’s episode of The Jump, detailing an account of how Cuban failed to fire former Mavs beat writer Earl K. Sneed even after it became known he was physically abusive to his girlfriend, another Mavs employee. Nichols continued to take Cuban to task for not addressing the Ussery situation head on.