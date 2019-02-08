Rajon Rondo Called A Players-Only Practice After The Lakers’ 42-Point Loss To Indiana

The trade deadline was threatening to break the Los Angeles Lakers. Relentless trade rumors involving almost all of the team’s young players were hounding them by the day. LaVar Ball reappeared out of thin air to take shots at the head coach and the franchise’s star. It all culminated in an embarrassing 42-point loss to the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, with the Lakers looking disinterested and detached. The lasting image of the evening found LeBron James sitting at the very end of the bench, far away from the rest of his teammates. It became a meme almost instantly.

So Rajon Rondo took action. Chris Webber relayed a story following Rondo’s buzzer-beating shot to down the Boston Celtics on Thursday night on TNT, one that found the former Celtic calling his Lakers teammates together for a players-only practice the day after that blowout loss to the Pacers, despite the Lakers having a scheduled off day. Most of the Lakers showed, and per head coach Luke Walton, it changed the entire mood of the team.

