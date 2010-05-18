Random Question of the Day

Whose biopic film hasn’t been made yet (or made right) that you want to see?
Caddyshack, Braveheart, and the entire Star Wars series. People who don’t know me well tend to look at me like I have cockroaches crawling out of my ears when they find out I’ve never seen either of those movies.
People who do know me well are more shocked that I still haven’t seen Notorious. I can’t explain it, either. Biggie Smalls was and is my favorite artist of all-time, and I was beyond stoked when I first heard they were making a full-length feature biopic about his life. And yet here I am, still letting the DVD take up space on the TV mantle, still having not watched the movie. My best guess is that maybe because I know Biggie’s story already, there’s not as much urgency to watch the movie when I probably won’t learn anything new.
The movie should be good. For the most part, biopics (as well as documentary bios) about historical figures are always at least “good,” and often great — from Ali to Gandhi to Malcolm X to Shaka Zulu to Patton. In fact, I just read today they’re making a Marvin Gaye biopic with Terrence Howard in the starring role.
What’s one biopic you’d want to see made (or re-made) that has no choice but to be great?
If you don’t shed a tear at the funeral procession scene, (spoiler alert – he dies at the end), you’re dead inside…
Bob Marley would be good.
I think the world needs a biopic of my life.
Ray and Malcolm X have to be the best biopics made.
Tiger Woods?
Wilt Chamberlain?
I hate biopics. They always seem to “hollywood” them up. I’d much rather read the biography of a famous person. In fact biographies (and graphic novels) are the only type of books I can stand to read anymore.
wouldn’t terence howard make a better smokey robinson?
Rich Michmond
Bill Walton
Len bias
George Mican
Red Arbauch
Agree, Bob Marley.
Nah, don’t need a biopic. Just wanna see a Family Guy spoof/parody of: (if they hadn’t already. like they did with tyson, magic, oj, etc… lol)
Tiger Woods
Ron Artest
Michael Vick
Charles Barkley
Terrell Owens
John Rocker
Jose Canseco
Barry Bonds
Kobe
AI
Oden
Delonte
LeBron
LeMom
motley crue.
Their book was absolutely ridiculous. The things that were talked about would make for one highly entertaining movie.
Bob Marley’s a good suggestion.
How about Richard Pryor?
Ol’ Dirty Bastard
I heard a few years ago that Benicio Del Toro was doing a major project on Che Guevara. Did that ever come out? Something on Fidel Castro would be ill, too.
And when we find out how his story ends, Lawrence Taylor would be a good movie. Same for Kobe, Deion Sanders, Mike Irvin and the rest of the 1990s Cowboys, Lance Armstrong and Charlie Sheen.
We already got the Charlie Sheen biopic. It’s called Two and a Half Men haha! In real life he is rich, loves to party and gets mad pussy. In the TV show, he is rich, loves to party and gets mad pussy.
lance armstrong is a fucking dickhead, everybody should n’t hate this fucking texan asshole, it’s a shame cancer didn’t kill him
The Che movie came out a little over a year ago – [www.youtube.com]
Never saw it. It looks good, but I think it’s over 4 hours long.
Ron Artest. Dennis Rodman would be dope. Obama
A Len Bias movie would actually be a great movie to have made.
But if anyone Id have to agree with some of the people that said Bob Marley.Great musician right there
Damn, someone doesn’t like Lance Armstrong.
Tupac Shakur shouldve been had one..
Jim Thorpe – Minus the white guy in makeup. :)
Bob Marley movie in 3D. The better to see the lice living in those dreads.
AKA: A Bug’s Life in 3D
hey the tiger woods movie would have a hell of a lot of pussy.
Russel Simmons
Jay z
Bill walsh
wu tang
Grandpa Greg Oden.
5.Tiger Woods pros: great story con: golf is boring even in hollywood
4.Wu-Tang Pro: most interesting story Con: too long
3.Ol’ Dirty Bastard: a Shorter Wu-Tang Story + More contraversy
2.Jay-z:
1.Magic: Pros: easy title (“Magic”), great story already set in hollywood so they wouldnt have to fake much, could do a 5-15min flashback of career and pick up with his contraversy up into his ability to be successful nonetheless
For musicians:
Tom Petty (because he’s my favourite)
Bob Marley
Jimmy Page or Robert Plant (just for the “fish and the groupie” scene)
Eric Clapton
Jimi Hendrix
Kurt Cobain
PIMP C would be amazing.
Is there a jackie robinson one cause being an aussie don’t really know much about his life but he seems like an interesting tale. Cricket a much more entertaining game than baseball so no need for the sporting footage but the civil rights stuff would be ok.
Yeah it did come out. Its a two part film simply called “CHE part I and CHE part II” but are sold as 1 DVD (film was too long). Benicio is perfect as CHE and it is one of the most interesting films i have ever seen. Anyone who thinks the Biggie Bio is a good film, I generally wouldn’t care for you as a person. You have no idea what makes a ‘good film’, and you probably liked ‘Legion’ aswell. Both Godawful films.
Ill save you the two hours of your life Austin and give you a brief overview of the films story.
‘Look how much of a massive prick this guy was for his entire life. Dont you all feel sorry for him though ‘cos his music was good? boohooohooo.’
And thats when theyre trying to portray him in a GOOD light. Love the music, guy was a genius, but he’s no Bumpy Johnson. (Now THAT is a film)
what ever happened to Dave Chapelle??
it would be interesting to see a biopics on him.
Ray was an amazing movie.
Tupac
Michael Jordan
Jimi Hendrix
Jackie Robinson
Magic Johnson
It’s gotta be Eazy and NWA. Please skip the early years with Dre in blush though.