Random Question of the Day

How long would you last in the ring separately against (1) Manny Pacquiao, (2) Kurt Angle, (3) prime Bruce Lee, and (4) Anderson Silva?
As often as you guys call Dime writers crazy on a daily basis, you don’t even hear most of the insanity that goes on in the office. Every couple of days it seems, somebody says something just flagrant: From “I could beat J.J. Barea one-on-one!” to “I swear Melyssa Ford was giving me ‘The Look’ at a hot dog stand!”
Yesterday, somebody claimed he could last 10 seconds in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. Right now. Names will be withheld to protect the foolish, but we’re talking about a getting-on-30 former D-3 college point guard who is basically the Baron Davis of Dime’s main rec league, in that his conditioning keeps him from dominating. Given two months of training with a world-class trainer, our colleague said, he could go a whole round with Pac-Man.
Lined up across from the best boxer in the world (Pac-Man), how long could you stay in a fight? What about an Olympic gold medalist wrestler (Angle), a world champion MMA fighter (Silva), or the greatest pound-for-pound combat machine (Lee) the world has ever seen?
1st?! If you cant stay up in a ring against anyone for 10 seconds, you’re a donkey
I’d say I couldn’t stay in the ring with anyone listed for longer than 10 seconds. Except for Kurt Angle. I could handle him for a solid 12.
I have to agree 10 seconds should be doable. You’d have to run around a damn fool but it’s definitely doable. Anderson Silva and Kurt Angle would be rough though. I’m at least bigger than Bruce Lee and Manny so I have some kind of advantage albeit a small one.
I could be the heavyweight champion if I wanted to,slim down,then dominate the lightweight divison.
watch everyone gonna talk wreckless now…
my dude silva is way too nice to even talk about. if you watch ufc, you know what he did to rich franklin.
twice.
bruce lee…man, i wanna say i could take him, but being way real?? i just dont wanna get hit w/ that infamous inch punch he put ni**as to bed w/. lol
pac man? hmm, i box too so i’m not really worried about him. 10 seconds is whatever. he’s gotta watch his chin too, cause anybody can get got. ask carmelo.
kurt angle tho? i could wear his ecw ass out…
If I’m getting guaranteed money no matter what happens, like they do in boxing, wrestling and MMA, then I’d flop like Ginobili on the first solid punch, stay down and get paid…
I would kick Manny in the Nuts…that should buy me atleast 15 seconds
I can backpedal, ten seconds is possible. I’ve been great a dodging punches my whole life, but Angle would be tough to get away from.
I could hang 10 with Manny cuz i would act like i knew what i was doing and he would be cautious..
I doubt i could hang with Kurt Angle seeing dude won an olympic gold medal in wrestling and its easier to get dropped FAST wrestling than boxing..
I doubt i could hang with Silva cuz dude would catch me slipping after 5 seconds.. the man is nasty from the feet up..
Bruce Lee would murder all three of these niggas so i damn sure wouldnt step in a ring with him.. Anyone read his book?? Bruce was a real life God of War..
i never saw bruce lee in a real fight, but im sure he would mop the floor with me.
Kurt Angle is one of the best wrestlers of all time, but I could probably last at least a full minute of fighting off my back, if i just drop to my back to start the fight, before getting KTFO
Not sure of Pacman’s range but i have a near 80in reach and could probably land a couple of jabs in the 30 seconds it would take him to bust me up inside
I probably couldn’t do anything against Anderson Silva, but he might decide to play with me for a full 10 minutes before knocking me out
Anyone that thinks they’d last longer than 3 seconds against anyone is a damn fool (other than MAYBE Pac Man – it’s harder to win really quickly in boxing. It might take him 3 punches to put me out instead of one quick strike it’d take the other 3.)
Who ever said that was foolish! Look at Manny smiling in that pic above while Diaz’s face looks like its been in a blender on “frappe” for a few mins! LOL.. That should make whoever said that re-cant…
Bruce or Silva would probably be the only ones I would even dare challenge. They seem like nice enough guys, they would let you have a couple shots in before they turned it on.
Angle just got busted with HGH in his ride, so he’s most likley coo coo!
1)30 seconds b/c I could dance around the ring to buy some time before being knocked out
2)15 seconds which is the amount of time it would take angle to catch me
3).01 seconds no explanation needed
4)7 seconds rough estimate of how long it would take for silva to knock me unconscious
stop dreaming… 10 seconds with pac-man would be impossible for the ordinary person. he can hit you with your guard up and still knock you out. he’s got a meanest badest left hook. ask ricky.
1) At least 27 seconds with Pacman. Reason being, they count you out at 10 seconds. I could just fall 3 times and let the ref get to 9.
2) However long they got me written in the script for.
3) Easily 15 minutes, ’cause I’d be clutching his ankles and kissing his feet.
4) Right after the beginning round glove tap.
But really though, toe to toe, pound it out brawling, 15 seconds at most. And that’s if I’m lucky.
I think 30 with manny. the other 3 as long as they wanted to let me. maybe 1 or 2 seconds
I wouldn’t last 20 seconds with those 4 mentioned, my ex-girlfriend or my current mother-in-law
that’s just fact
bruce lee will own
Yo where’s QQ? I figured that fool would be talking about sending a picture of his abs to all those guys and scaring them off.
Man,Pac man would probably wear me out in 2 minutes,Bruce Lee would probably just kick the shit outta my arms and legs,Silva would just grab and break me up without much ado,and Angle would do the same,wow,I would just run,really,because those dudes are trained to react to weak ass feints and to immediately counter opponents strikes…so attempting to throw a punch or kick would just result in me getting fucked up two times quick fast….
look up Bruce Lee on wiki. I checked it out a couple months back. Some of the shit he could do is mind boggling.
Angle is the only one who I have a chance of beating
Pacman would chomp on you, if he saw that your boxing stance was messed, but if he thinks you could box, 10 seconds MIGHT be possible. 5 more seconds before he realizes that he can KO you with nothing more than his jab.
Bruce, well I never really saw him, but in movies, I’d stay out of his way. If you ever saw old videos of Danny Inosanto (who trained with BL) then you probably wouldnt want to mess with the master.
Silva, he is trained to take you down on the mat asap, but he might dance around for 10 secs just to see if there is a chance you might get a lucky punch in.
Angle, he is trained to take you down asap, so no either.
D3 PG, hmmm I wonder who that could be.
If anderson silva toyed with me for 10 secs, i’d last. that guy is a beast. he’ll either knock you out or triangle choke u to death.
im three times the size of manny so ill take him a while to wear knock me down.
angle would prob suplex me in a couple of secs.
lee wouldnt even get in the ring but then again i prob wont feel a thing itll just be goodnight for me.
silva no idea who he is.
no one would have a chance against bruce lee:
Lee also appeared at the 1967 Long Beach International Karate Championships[39] and performed various demonstrations, including the famous “unstoppable punch” against USKA world karate champion Vic Moore. Lee told Moore that he was going to throw a straight punch to the face, and all he had to do was to try and block it. Lee took several steps back and asked if Moore was ready, when Moore nodded in affirmation, Lee glided towards him until he was within striking range. He then threw a straight punch directly at Moore’s face, and stopped before impact. In eight attempts, Moore failed to block any of the punches.[42]
Size don’t matter unless you’re a porn star
LOL@JOB33
sending pics of his abs and his douche ‘dragon’ tats
Man, bruce lee would kick you upside the head in a second. Too fast. He used to break heads by accident just fooling around on set.
Angle… Submission holds take longer than 10 seconds.
Pac Man? Drop your hands for a second and you’re goin’ DOWN! Some dude up there reckons you can “pretend to know what you’re doing”… hahahahahahaha. Dumbass!
I’ve never seen silva, but i gather he’d just put you on the floor then punch the living crap out of you. You would not last 10 seconds.
Silva is straight sick on his feet, but he is a black belt in brazilian jiu-jitsu(sp). But his stand up game is straight nasty.
Bruce Lee — The greatest martial artist that ever lived.
Why a prime Ali isn’t on the list? Or a prime Mike Tyson?
Ali > Tyson BTW!
I doubt anyone here could last 10 seconds unless they have trained self defence at a pretty high level, or just have a granite chin.
this all depends on the rules.
pac man, in a boxing match, maybe close to a round maybe the whole round simply due to size.
kurt angle, for all those “i could last with kurt” simply because he went the wwe route, NO F*ING WAY! did anyone see the pros vs joes with him, where he took it relatively easy on the joes?
@ cynic, you gonna drop to your back with a wrestler? and olympic wrestler? wow thats crazy, you got some nuts on ya.
again a minute is a long time with angle.
bruce lee, he was MMA before mma was mma. in his prime apples to apples, no man under 200 lbs is beating him, maybe even under 220 or so. he was a freak, if you get a chance there is a show that comes on now and then on like vh1 or something about bruce, it is awesome. he would put most men down in under a minute pretty easy. and chuck norris aint got shit on bruce.
and now for anderson, i could last a round with anderson, he is a counter striker, he doesnt “attack” until you do. so all that needs to be done is dodge, dip, duck, dive and dodge!
No need to withhold names…it was me. And the claim was that if I had Roger Mayweather as my trainer, and trained for 60 days, I could last 10 seconds in the ring w Many. I still don’t doubt it. 10 seconds is a long time….
I could last more than 10 seconds against any of them, my sheer size would put most of them off for at least 10 seconds.
As for having a chance, they’d all kick my ass, and in less than one round. They are all world class trained fighters, anyone who ISN’T a world class trained fighter is just a retard if they think they could hang with them in a serious situation.
That being said, Bruce Lee would probably beat any of the guys listed, with Silvia standing the best chance of lasting longer than a round. That guy was absolutely insane, maybe one of the most athletically gifted people in history…
everyone saying they could do it needs to stop and actually count ten seconds…… then try work out how much time the single punch manny would throw that would knock you the fuck out will take.
it only took 2 rounds for him to knockout the former world champ, aint nooooo fatty net geeks lasting longer than 3 seconds unless they just curl up in a ball on the floor and cry.
I’d last 12 with Pac.
I’d probably get beat up by Lee
I’d would be fine against Silva as long as it doesn’t go to a ground game.
I’d beat Kurt in WWE type wrestling lol, but in real wrestling I most def. could hang probably a minute on Kurt easy.
Give me golf club and I’d f*ck ’em all up
i would say you would rather have silva on the ground then standing, his muay thai is pretty sick. he is a bjj blackbelt but is not known for his ground game.
anderson silva
Record 25 – 4 – 0 (Win – Loss – Draw)
Wins 15 (T)KOs ( 60 %)
4 Submissions ( 16 %)
6 Decisions ( 24 %)
Losses 2 Submissions ( 50 %)
1 Decisions ( 25 %)
1 Other ( 25 %)
here is the trick to beating them all
I wouldn’t last 10 seconds with any of these killas! I would have an instant heart attack out of fear just watching them come at me.
What are some other good ones to battle? Steven Seagal anyone? What about JCVD?
Yea but my ground game sucks but my stand-up is vicious. So I got to go to my strength too.
But you gave me even more hope knowing that if it goes to the ground I still got a fighting chance lol.
I don’t that Manny Pacman is the best boxer in the world, that would be Money Mayweather whose 24/7 ad is at the bottom of the page.
i could go a good thirty secs with Pacman b/c or pure strength.
Bruce Lee would probably end my life
Silva would probably make me an espn top play
But I would go at Kurt Angle, real wrestling style, im talking greco-roman. I wouldn’t get pinned but he would def out point me
yeah poppi, i would say there is a lot of hope on the ground with him either but it is safer then standing lol
i just really find it funny how many people show little to no respect for the wrestler, is it because of wwe? or because he doesnt KO people? be sure that kurt angle would pin you, be sure that kurt angle would take any positions he wanted and know that he would absolutely groun and pound you to a deep sleep.
let me put it this way, kurt angle is a BETTER wrestler then randy couture, brock lesnar, and bobby lashley all. those 3 men are VERY dangerous but bigger then kurt.
winning a fight is nto all about how gets KOed, the gracie family showed that for the last 80 yrs
as for steven segal and JCVD, laughable lol. i dont know who i would rather fight more, they are both so weak. our mma school used to have a guy teaching aikido (what Steven segal does) and it was laughable, the whole point of aikido is that your “opponent” works with your movement, even the instructors will tell you it is not a “fighting martial art” but one to help achieve “enlightenment” and to “better ones mind”.