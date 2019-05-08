Getty Image

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of making the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history. In what might have been their best all-around performance of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, Nick Nurse’s squad absolutely throttled the Philadelphia 76ers in front of an electric crowd at Scotiabank Arena, picking up a 125-89 win to take a 3-2 series lead.

Nothing about this series has been pretty. It’s been the kind of knockdown, drag out basketball that harkens back to the days before the league’s current pace-and-space era, one in which physicality and toughness oftentimes win out over skill and finesse. The first quarter was a microcosm of this — it wasn’t particularly pretty, and every basket that fell looked like it was hard-earned.

Kyle Lowry came up big in the early going for Toronto. The team’s much-maligned point guard got off to a good start early on, going for eight points as the Raptors led by one at the end of the quarter. Pascal Siakam’s nine point led the way, while Kawhi Leonard did all the stuff that makes him such a special player, compensating for an off quarter (five points on 2-for-6 shooting) with seven rebounds and a steal.