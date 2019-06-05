Getty Image

His bonafides have never been questioned, but Kawhi Leonard firmly put his name into the conversation of the best basketball players in the world during the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard was the best player on the floor against presumed league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, something that got an exclamation point during Toronto’s series-clinching Game 6 win when the Raptors star dunked on the Greek Freak.

Toronto moving onto the NBA Finals seemed inevitable at that point, and after the game, the team’s Instagram account implored someone to put an admittedly very good picture of the moment in The Louvre.