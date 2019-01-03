Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard makes his return to San Antonio on Thursday night in his first game at the AT&T Center as a visitor as the Raptors make their lone visit of the season.

With Leonard returning to San Antonio, much of the talk is about the circumstances that saw him push his way out and force a trade this summer after making it clear he would not be re-signing with the Spurs. His desired landing spot has long been reported to be Los Angeles, where he grew up and where the weather is much more his speed, but Toronto is hoping they can pull off the same thing Oklahoma City did a year ago with Paul George.

Like Leonard, George pushed his way out of Indiana with all signs pointing to him eventually joining the Lakers. The Thunder, despite a disappointing finish to the season, were able to do enough to show PG love to get him to re-sign on the first night of free agency, leaving the Lakers without a second star to pair with LeBron James.