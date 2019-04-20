Pascal Siakam’s Career Night Led The Raptors Past Orlando In Game 3

04.19.19 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Going into Game 3, it had been 2,450-some-odd days since the Orlando Magic had played a postseason game on their home court, and there were scores of Magic luminaries past and present in the building to celebrate the organization’s return to relevance as they looked to take control of their opening-round series against the Raptors Friday night.

That excitement turned out to be short-lived as Pascal Siakam had the game of his career with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Raptors to a 98-93 win and a 2-1 series lead.

It was the best postseason performance by a Raptor in more than decade, as Chris Bosh was the last player to post at least 30 points and 10 boards for Toronto.

