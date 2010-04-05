Ray Allen drops bombs on LeBron; San Antonio is still a contender

How many of you turned away from Cavs/Celtics in the third quarter to go about your Easter Sunday laziness or (if you’re on the West Coast) go back to sleep? After a first half where every facet of their game was on-point, the Celts extended the lead to 22 in the third quarter, with Ray Allen shooting the rock like Shep in Above the Rim, and Rajon Rondo flying all over the place like he’d been hooked up to an IV of Red Bull. Mike Brown had even given up, making an obvious show of getting himself ejected when things started looking really bad … But then LeBron went nuts — scoring 21 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter — and next thing you know, the Cavs were knocking on the door. With three minutes left, Boston was only up two when Rondo missed a layup and got a silly tech for yelling at a ref. After the free throw, Anthony Parker threw in a crazy banker to give Cleveland its first lead. The teams went back-and-forth for a bit until Ray (33 pts, 6 threes) stuck another three to put the Celtics up four with 46 seconds left … It was a two-point game with about 10 seconds left when Kendrick Perkins went to the line and bricked both, so LeBron — who went 0-for-9 beyond the arc and missed some huge free throws down the stretch — came down and jacked a three on the run. No good, and Kevin Garnett iced it at the line as Boston escaped a bad loss … Nice halftime feature on Rondo (16 pts, 14 asts) about how he gets steals. But when they were highlighting his ability to aggravate opponents, did you notice they showed the Kirk Hinrich confrontation without showing the part where Rondo threw him onto the scorer’s table? They also didn’t show him chop Brad Miller in the face … Sunday was another reminder that you can’t write off the Spurs until they’re officially eliminated. Facing the Lakers at Staples — where L.A. had only lost five times all year — San Antonio controlled the pace and was in command most of the second half to beat the defending champs and clinch a playoff spot for the men in black. And that was without a true PG on the floor for most of the game; George Hill turned his ankle in the first half and didn’t return … L.A. got to within two in the fourth quarter, but Manu Ginobili scored 15 of his 32 points in the period to help keep the Spurs in front. Right before halftime, Manu and Ron Artest got into a mini-shoving match masked as jockeying for position and both were hit with techs. Then Kobe (22 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts) started arguing on behalf of Ron-Ron, and he got T’d up, too. Asked about it at halftime, Manu shrugged, “He started to get into me, so I started to get into him.” …
The Pacers generally lit up the Rockets like a nickel slot machine — hitting them for 133 points on 57% shooting and 14 threes — but Josh McRoberts (18 pts, 12 rebs) and Mike Dunleavy (15 pts) in particular were playing like All-Stars, clearly inspired by Duke’s run to the national title game in their city. One time McRoberts drove and flipped a no-look pass over his shoulder to Dunleavy for an open layup. Six other Pacers scored in double figures as Houston’s defense was just atrocious. Shane Battier was also in the building, though not suited up due to injury. But Battier did bring his 2001 Duke national championship ring, which he says he only breaks out for special occasions … Other stat lines from Sunday: Kevin Durant dropped 40 points (13-22 FG) on the Wolves in an OKC win; Vince Carter scored 26 to lead Orlando past Memphis; Andray Blatche put up 20 points and 13 rebounds as Washington beat New Jersey; and David Lee had 29 points and 10 boards in New York’s win over the Clippers … Crazy finish to Warriors/Raptors. Down eight with three minutes to go, Toronto came back in what was basically a free-throw shooting contest down the stretch and were only trailing by one after Chris Bosh hit a pair at the line with three seconds left. As the Raps slapped on the press, Sonny Weems — who has become probably the third-best player on Toronto late in the season — miraculously stole the inbounds and got it to Bosh right under the rim, but Bosh blew the gimme layup at the buzzer. Incredible. Bosh (42 pts, 20-23 FT, 12 rebs, 5 stls) just fell into a heap onto the floor, while Nellie celebrated tying Lenny Wilkens for the most NBA coaching wins all-time … You know what’s the messed up part? Bosh misses that layup and it is what it is — a missed layup. But this girl misses the same layup (albeit twice) and everybody is all, “See, that’s why I don’t watch women’s basketball!” Double standard, eh? … Speaking of the ladies, the NCAA title game is set for Tuesday: UConn vs. Stanford. The Husky juggernaut was actually tested against Baylor, as Brittney Griner (13 pts, 5 blks) and Co. were within three points in the second half, but then Maya Moore (34 pts, 12 rebs) and Tina Charles (21 pts, 12 rebs) imposed their will and UConn won by 20 … We’re out like Mike Brown …
I don’t know what pisses me off more … our nonexistent bench (4 points on 18 shots) or Kobe jacking up all those horrible shots
Can you bang up a vid of chris bosh’s missed layup? I saw deedees misses and spent the next three hours tryin to kick myself in the eyes. I refuse to believe cb’s were that open…
Man, no disrespect, but I gotta say, I hate womens basketball more than cancer!
Shit. Sonny Weems almost pulls off a Larry Bird and Chris fucking Bosh blows it. It was a desperate, nothing to lose shot and the game was already lost for the Raps – no pressure whatsoever. And he still manages to choke.
That kid Curry is one heck of a player. Looking more and more like Reggie Miller without the swagger (and maybe those two missed free throws), the same combination of coolness and intensity. Very mature, carries himself well and rarely panics.
Bosh’s layup was nothing like that girl’s two tries. There wasn’t anyone within 5 feet of her.
Yea but Chris bosh is SIX FOOT TEN he is right at the rim .his miss is equally as bad as the girls two misses in my book
You know what’s the messed up part? Bosh misses that layup and it is what it is â€” a missed layup. But this girl misses the same layup (albeit twice) and everybody is all, “See, that’s why I don’t watch women’s basketball!” Double standard, eh?
See, that’s why I don’t watch Raptors basketball.
that steal by Weems has to be one of the greatest steals and save passes ive ever seen…the play also highglighted Boshs softness at the end of games…just get up there and slam it dumass! look, now all you 40+ points done gone down the drain!
I thought the Raptors WERE in the WNBA
When the Celtics lose leads the way they have all year it’s because they don’t pass the rock around. For whatever reason Ray didn’t take another shot or get the ball until that huge 3 under a minute. The whole time I was screaming at the Celts to keep moving the ball. One of the best passing teams but damn they have too many mental lapses for a veteran group!
Hmmm,
Bosh misses the layup playing against golden state in Canada for a team that is not going to make the playoffs.
Xavier chick missed two layups while wide open to get to the final four on national t.v.
apples and oranges….nice try though
And how can you have a smack without mentioning all the talking between kg and lebron.
I’m tired of people always saying “you can’t count the Spurs out” every time they pull a win out of their ass. Sure it’s the Lakers but they are DEFINITELY on cruise control. The Spurs are still out in the first round
“so LeBron â€” who went 0-for-9 beyond the arc and missed some huge free throws down the stretch â€” came down and jacked a three on the run. No good.”
GREATEST PLAYER EVVVVVAAAAARRRRRRR SLURP SLURP SLURP!
WHY DID HE PULL UP FOR THAT DUMB AZZ THREE?????????????????
That’s all I’m saying today.
Hey,how can you have a smack with no mention of VC’s “turnback the clock” 360 dunk?
42, 7, 9…21 in the 4th
But, he missed some free throws.
This guy sucks.
So basically, the Cleveland Tech’s are going to win all these games during the season and once again not make the Finals. Thats a damn shame…KD for MVP, because he can MAKE his 3-pointers! Also, look at his team’s improvement. They went from trash to playoff contenders. Meanwhile that guy in Cleveland’s team actually digressed, with a worst record than last year. I’m just sayin…
@ 15
You forgot the L in the W/L column. :)
For real, how are you NOT gonna mention Lebron’s complaining and Vince’s 360 dunk???? Lebron got exposed for the non-clutch, non-shooting fraud he is!
Double standard? Hahaha
You said “albeit twice” like that wasn’t the exact reason we were using. You can’t write off “twice” like it’s not a big deal. That was HORRIBLE. Bosh missing is bad for sure, but not HORRIBLY BAD.
I know Bosh really does hate the Raptors, but this is getting ridiculous.
Manu is playing like one of the top 3 players in the league right now.
I know, SHOWKA$E!!
Meanwhile this guy in Cleveland’s team actually had another SIXTY win season.
30 points/8 rebounds/7 assists per game for a whole season.
Dude’s a loser!
@ Lebron non clutch,
Lebron’s clutch stats are unreal. If you want to argue that Lebron is not clutch you almost certainly have to cherry pick to do so.
There is a database for what every player in the NBA does with less than 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter and overtime.
Leads all go to guys in fg%,fta,(81%ft btw), steals and rebs. If he’s not clutch then noone is.
What does this guy have to do, never miss a shot?
LBJ’s not a clutch shooter when the game’s on the line…sure he can drive and score, but he’s not that type of superstar who can do it when the game is on the line
Haha… I love riling feathers of followers of “the great one”. They all start coming with inane stats that have nothing to do with why ‘the great one’ didn’t summon the W yesterday.
We could always just go the easy route and blame the supporting cast. That seems to be the go-to move. But if we’re saving that for the playoffs… hey, fine by me.
Ya know, if the ‘great one’ would have just changed 2 or even 3 of those horrible 3pt. shots that he went 0-9 shooting into one of his patented ‘drive directly into the defender and get the foul call every time shots’… we wouldn’t have to be making excuses today for the GREATEST PLAYER EVVVAAAAAAARRRRR!!!!!!!!!
The box score I saw this morning had Blatche with 13 assists and 9 rebounds. You say it was 13 rebounds. If it really is 13 assists that’s crazy. I didn’t know he passed the ball.
Blatche could be a stud if he could keep his head out of his ass.
I am happy the Celtics pull off the win but I knew they were going to blow the big league at the end. This has been the Celtics pattern the entire season. I would like to thank Lebron for shooting 64% from the line during the game and going 2 for 4 from the line doing crutch time. If it wasn’t for the miss free throws and Lebron jacking the 3 instead of going for the 2, Boston would have lost the game.
This is why I have a hard time believing the Cavs will win a championship. Lebron is still not reliable at the free throw line in crutch time and his jumper is still not good enough. If you minimize his ability to get to the lane like the Magic and Lakers can do then Cleveland will have a hard time winning in a 7 game series.
Noone on this website lives in the world of facts. Why do I bother?
re Lakers and Magic stopping Lebron,
He’s avg’ing 30+ pts and 50%fg vs. both. Lakers have held him to only 4.5 reb a game which is pretty good.
@mrparker
“If you minimize his ability to get to the lane like the Magic and Lakers can do then Cleveland will have a hard time winning in a 7 game series.”
No where in my comments did I say they can stop Lebron. You are proving fallinup right about Lebron’s fans. What I said is different from what you are implying.
If you keep LBJ out of the lane and force him to shoot jumpers then they will not beat the Lakers/Magic in a 7 game series. The Magic almost beaten the Cavs 4-1 last season in the playoffs by forcing him to make jump shots. Boston did the exact same thing 2 years ago. His jump shot haven’t improve that much in the last 2 years and his free throw and 3 point percentage was better last season. Lebron might be shooting 50% for the season but the playoffs is a different animal.
Well…I had given up reading Dimemag’s blog for Lent, and now that Easter has come and gone, I am right back into it.
Thanks for your wonderful blog and witty commentary
Cheers
Ash
Fallinup . . . you are painfully stupid. I hope for your sake that you avoid voting or any sort of position where you have any type of influence. “SLURP SLURP” – I almost hope you enjoy fantasizing about gay sex because you’re even more immature if you don’t. And “inane stats?” You mean statistics of how a player performs in the clutch? Like points scored in the last seconds of a close game? That’s an inane stat? Did you even make it to highschool or was grade 8 math too much of a bother?
Clearly the only reason the Cavs were even in the game in the fourth was because of Lebron. He missed shots he normally makes but he STILL almost got the Cavs a W. I suppose Kobe’s the gold standard though, right? So I guess we’ll sweep that 20-point loss under the rug to talk about how Lebron missing a couple shots discounts what he’s done for the whole season – or his entire career, for that matter. Unbelievable.
Well both teams played hard yesterday..
Timmay look like old Timmay.. Manu looked like old Manu.. and we looked like the cruise control Lakeshow.. Good times..
Our offense can be so UGLY.. D always keeps us in it but damn do we miss Ariza.. Dude was a glue guy.. got his baskets from hard/dive cuts and hit his open 3’s.. Artest DOES NOT CUT lol and if he does he just aint fast and agile enough to do it on Arizas level.. As much as our D’s progressed, out Offense has left the building..
Oh well.. We’ll see what happens..
Hmmmmmmmmmm should i touch the Lebron talk??
NNNaaaaaahhhhhhhhh lol
I missed the Celts/Cavs game due to daughter beasting it up outside, but managed to catch most of the Spurs/Lakers. It was making me sick how much the announcers were on Manu’s nuts. He’d go back to the bench to get a sip of gatoraid and they’d break it down in slow motion and describe how he is the greatest to ever have taken a sip of gatoraid.
Manu’s stepped up his game, but come on…the guy was getting more lip service than a porn star. Not to mention it looked like he was wearing a fucking Yarmulke. I have seriously not seen a grown man get that much love from a group of men since a Ricky Martin concert. Why were the announcers pushing that agenda? Even with Kobe on the court, they were talking Manu up like he was better, and MUCH better…
Like I said Dagger… slurp slurp. Insult me all you want by calling me gay (what are we, in 8th grade?)… haha
No need to get your Lebron under-roo’s in a tizzy. You’re proving me right.
Haha… he missed a ‘couple of shots’…
jlee90
i love how everytime someone makes a comment like yours the spurs always knock the shit outta their fav team.
where are the manu haters?? again top three sg.
mike
that has always been manus game but the limited playin time and injuries make people forget how good he is.
suns vs spurs first round???? that would be perfect.
fallinup
has anyone gone 82-0 cuz u focus all your blastin on one loss. i dont like him but the man is clutch but then again u called blatche a stud. now some dime readers want to say “clutch shooter” pleasee gtfoh.
control
well he was last night hehehehe i was waiting for your manu post today
lakeshow
first round for us???
Ian… if I was really trying to make arguments here… I’d be doing it with less one liners.. aint no one doubting the greatness of the great one. I’m just having fun heckling the Bron Nut Holders.
As for my Blatche comment. Saying someone ‘could’ be a stud if he ‘could’ keep his head out of his ass.. if far from saying just plain… ‘he’s a stud’.
So gtfoh.
Ian
I’ve been laying off the hate for Manu a lot lately. He’s been playing off his rocker lately, so you gotta give him a little bit of props. I don’t know why teams aren’t realizing that you just guard his left hand and force him right everytime and you’ll lock em down…but whatever.
He ain’t no top 3 sg though, not even with how he is playing right now. Kobe, Roy and Wade off the top of my head. Can’t be saying that Manu’s better than those 3…
fallinup
bron comments dont bother me hehehe i dont like him. i do hate blatche so potential talks with the douche do bother me a bit.
i wont end it with a gtfoh because that wasnt for u it was for the “clutch shooter” crowd.
Ian… Blatche comment noted. :)
C’mon.. everyone deserves a little fun when the great one can’t pull off the W.
i know i do it everyime kobe fucks up hehe
And shame on you dime for not mentioning the youngSTAR Curry’s stat line last night..
Kid BEASTED out there..
Im telling you all.. Hes going to be a Reggie Miller shooter/killer with dimes and good D.. and i do think he will be a GREAT defender eventually..
Highest ceiling to me.. Got the size Jennings dont have but just as good shooter if not better and his game has a higher ceiling than Evans.. Reke is a beast in the lane but that dont last forever..
Curry will make at least 5 All Star Games.. quote me..
ian, i don’t even like the lakers. I just think it’s cliche to say that you can “never count the spurs out” especially after they win a regular season game against an opponent that is obviously on cruise control right now. sure it was by 19 but I am going to wait until the playoffs to make a judgement on the spurs.
@ Ian
Its lookin that way but i think you guys are up and up while Portland going to probably sit where they at..
Im thinkin the Spurs match up against Dallas again.. I dont see Denver grabbin that 2nd spot from Dallas and the Spurs wont slip any lower and probably wont catch OKC..
Man can we just do this already?! lol 1 more weekend is too far.. its like waiting for Christmas when ur 9 lol
jlee
comonn man give me today ive been watchin jefferson all seasonnnn
let me feel like we can win with that scrub starting for us.
control
imo manu has been top three (healthy) since 04 everytime he gets mns he puts up stats like those sgs u mention and he wins so i dont think im too crazy sayin hes top 3. true u have been kinder to us manu fans lately.
LEBRON DIDNT WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE FREE THROW, SO HE PULLS UP FOR THREE, AND THATS YOUR KING?
lakeshow
i REALLY dont mind seein the suns in the first round hehehe btw the more i watch hill play the less and less guilty i feel about a parker trade.
Better trade him while the his value is high then..
1-2 more years of signs of his body breakin down and he wont be worth much.. but i think TP will be alright.. its going to be interesting if he comes back and can at least keep up with the game speed.. makes the playoffs what they everyone said they were going to be preseason.. Lakers/Spurs WCF.. BEAUTIFUL
Hill is solid as a starter or the your ideal bench player.. either way kid is good.. i like him too..