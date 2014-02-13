Recasting 10 Of The Greatest Basketball Movies Ever

Spike Lee (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports)

When Spike Lee announced that he was in discussions with Ray Allen about a possible sequel to He Got Game, every basketball head who dearly loved the movie wondered who could possibly be casted for the next film. Would Ray Allen come back as Jesus Shuttlesworth? Would Denzel Washington come back and take on the role of Jake Shuttlesworth?

The film was released in 1998 and is hands down one of the greatest hoops flicks ever. While we are decades removed from some of the most prominent basketball movies ever, it would be interesting to see which list of today’s stars would be able to cast in some of the most memorable roles in basketball movie history. I recasted ten of the best basketball films with some of today’s current stars on the court and off the court.

Hoop Dreams

Released in 1994

Original Cast â€“ Arthur Agee and Williams Gates

New Cast – Two freshmen in high school from the same area that are NBA hopefuls.

There is no way you can possibly recast a documentary, of course, but it would be fun to see another basketball movie like this. Hoop Dreams is the best basketball documentary ever made. It was a groundbreaking film that followed high school basketball players Arthur Agee and Williams Gates as they tried to make it to the NBA. Agee and Gates were both very talented players from Chicago. In the Internet age basketball prodigies are all over the ‘net on YouTube and recruiting sites. It would be great to see a new batch of hopefuls who are from the same area with the same goals of trying to make it.

Finding Forrester

Released in 2000

Original Cast â€“ Sean Connery and Rob Brown

New Cast â€“ Robert De Niro and Tristan (Mack) Wilds

Rob Brown played in two of the best basketball movies ever in Finding Forrester and Coach Carter, which makes him one of the good actors that can actually play basketball. In the movie, Brown’s character, Jamal Wallace from the Bronx, is a standout on the court and off the court in the classroom. In the movie, Jamal receives help and mentorship from an old writer in William Forrester, played by Sean Connery.

To replace Jamal in the film, Wilds would be a great candidate. Wilds is one of the best promising actors on the big screen. He played major roles on the TV drama The Wire and the movie Red Tails. Then as Forrester, who else would be better to play an anti-social old guy than Robert De Niro?