Reebok Classic’s Kamikaze II Releasing In 5 Different Colors

Remember the 1995-96 season? The Bulls and their 72 wins. Jordan and the 11s. It was a great time for basketball fans, and it was also perhaps Shawn Kemp‘s best season in the NBA. Seattle went to the Finals, and the Reignman rocked the legendary Reebok Kamikaze II, a sneaker that’s recently been getting the retro treatment from Reebok.

In a nod to Seattle, Reebok is not only bringing back a Seattle Sonics colorway, but also a fish-styled colorway to celebrate the “World Famous Fish Market.” The shoe features silver embossed fish scales on the upper, and a red lightning/zigzag design meant to symbolize the Pacific Salmon.

The Sonics-styled shoe is a part of a special “Then and Now” four-pack, which also features sneakers representing Houston and OKC of the present day NBA, and an OG navy/white worn by Kemp in the Championships in 1996.

All of the Kamikaze II styles will be dropping for $100 on Friday, February 15, and below we have listings for where each colorway will be available:

Reebok Classic Kamikaze II Red/Silver: Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Footaction, DTLR, City Gear, Shoe Palace, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh and on Reebok.com.

Reebok Classic Kamikaze II Navy/White: Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Footaction, DTLR, Shoe Palace, City Gear, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh and on Reebok.com.

Reebok Classic Kamikaze II Red/Yellow: DTLR, Shoe Palace, City Gear, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh and on Reebok.com.

Reebok Classic Kamikaze II White/Green/Yellow and Black/Blue/Orange: exclusively at Foot Locker.

Which colorway do you like best?

